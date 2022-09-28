Read full article on original website
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 30 - October 2
The month of October begins this weekend, and with that comes a whole lot of fun Halloween and fall-esque activities for the entire family.
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
Art studio, apartments, athletic center planned for $10 million Buffalo project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An investment partnership led by attorney Corey Hogan and Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa is working on a $10 million mixed-use development in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood. Niagara Street LLC – an investment group including Hogan, Kulpa and Kevin Kirby from Avant Realty LLC...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
Erie County acquires nearly 57 acres from ECC for new Bills stadium
ECC is transferring just under 57 acres of land near Abbott Road, which previously had the college’s athletic fields, to Erie County in order to make way for the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium. After that, the land, 56.9 acres to be exact, will go to New...
2022 Hertel Fall Fest
Hertel is heating up this weekend, with the arrival of the annual Hertel Fall Fest. This relatively new event is being organized by the Hertel businesses, which are anticipating that this event will be well attended by the North Buffalo residential community, as well as by people from all over the region.
LMK Realty bringing patio homes, apartments to 2 Lewiston developments
LEWISTON, N.Y. — The success of the recently completed The Apartments at Legacy complex is prompting LMK Realty Associates LLC to move forward with a pair of residential-driven projects in the Town of Lewiston. Construction has started on the first phase of the $15 million Legacy at Lewiston Patio...
90 East and Route 5 East Both Closed Due to Accidents
It's a Thursday afternoon and rush hour traffic is about to start in Buffalo and Western New York, but a few breaking news items regarding the traffic if you're planning to head home or go somewhere. According to NITTEC, the I-90 East is closed beyond exit 49 (Depew) because of...
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
Tips To Lower Your Heating Bill To Help Survive Winter In Buffalo
Now that autumn has arrived in Western New York, people are starting to prepare for cold weather and all that winter brings. One thing you can guarantee in Buffalo is that winter in the 716 is always coming. Lots of people feel that we actually only have only 2 seasons...
'Abundance of caution' observed in marathon demolition of Great Northern grain elevator
It’s been two weeks since the first swing of the demolition crane at the Great Northern grain elevator began to the cheers of some and the jeers of preservationists in Buffalo.
9 Best Places for Wings in Buffalo That Tourists Don’t Visit
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
You Know a Snow Storm is Bad if These 15 Places Close in Buffalo
Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
A look inside the newly-renovated Aurora Theatre
Operating under new ownership since February, The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora has been in the progress of getting some luxurious upgrades, which movie-goers can expect to see this Friday upon reopen.
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora
If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
Food pantry in Downtown Buffalo reaches unnoticed community
A year-long effort is highlighting an issue that affects tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers in Erie, Chautauqua, Niagara and Cattaraugus counties.
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall after several anchor stores closed their doors
Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas announces 'Canal City Oktoberfest'
The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas, along with the City of Tonawanda and Tonawanda Volunteer Fire Department, announce “The Canal City Oktoberfest” will take place from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Canal Street Pavilion, 1 Main St., Tonawanda. Themed food, beer and music from The...
Why Buffalo Calls Cheektowaga “CheektaVegas”
Cheektowaga, NY. Home to nearly 90,000 people and a memorable nickname. Where, though, did the nickname "CheektaVegas" actually come from?. The second largest suburb of Buffalo, Cheektowaga is home to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, the Walden Galleria Mall, the village of Sloan, and about half of the village of Depew. In case you didn't know, it was originally named by the Seneca people "Chictawauga," which means land of crabapples. Not a very prolific thing to be named after, is it?
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
