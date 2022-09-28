ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armin Van Buuren
u.today

M-Ventures Under MEXC Completes Brand Upgrade, With Capital Scale Reaching $200M

On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cto#Xrp Ledger
u.today

Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Closer Than Ever to Deployment, Here's One Thing Left

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
nftplazas.com

OpenSea Adds Another Blockchain to its Roster

OpenSea has been on a roll these last few weeks. Barely a week after it announced support for Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, it has also announced support for Optimism, which is also a layer-2 scaling solution. “We’re excited to share that @optimismFND is officially live on OpenSea! We...
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Radix Announces Babylon, First Major Update to Radix Public Network

Radix smart contract platform for asset-oriented DeFi has recently announced the launch of its new test network, Alphanet, for the upcoming Babylon release, which is the first update to the existing Radix Public Network. Radix is a full-stack solution for DeFi which, with the Babylon release, will include Radix Engine,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
ENTERTAINMENT
u.today

Telegram Becomes Increasingly Popular Among Crypto Traders, Here’s Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
MARKETS
u.today

Lum Network Presents DFract: First Crypto Index for Cosmos Ecosystem

Lum Network, an innovative project that brings mass adoption to Web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem, launches DFract – a new DeFi product built for the Cosmos ecosystem. Dfract is a novel crypto index designed for multi-chain ecosystems that opens up exposure to the basket of tokens representing the Cosmos ecosystem, with more than 250 apps built and $61 billion in assets.
SOFTWARE
u.today

Cardano Founder Takes Jab At Solana as Network Experiences New Outage

Earlier today, Solana network experienced yet another outage, when it was not processing transactions. Developers within the ecosystem were working hard to spot the issue and restart the network, according to a tweet by @SolanaStatus Twitter account. Founder of Cardano, IOG and co-founder of Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson, could not help...
COMPUTERS
u.today

Cardano: Backlash Arises over Funding of Wallet "Daedalus Turbo," Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy