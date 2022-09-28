Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Motley Fool
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
M-Ventures Under MEXC Completes Brand Upgrade, With Capital Scale Reaching $200M
On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
decrypt.co
Ernst & Young Wants to Be 'The Best on Earth at Ethereum' Says Firm's Blockchain Lead
Ernst & Young's global blockchain leader Paul Brody told Decrypt the company is "all-in" on public blockchains, particularly Ethereum. At this year’s Messari Mainnet summit, Paul Brody, the blockchain lead at Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) told Decrypt that his company is “all in on public blockchains.”
CoinDesk
Lightning Labs Releases Software to Allow Bitcoin Developers to Mint and Transfer Assets on the Blockchain
Lightning Network infrastructure firm Lightning Labs has released a test version of the Taro daemon, a new piece of software that will allow Bitcoin developers to create, send and receive assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. Taro is a Taproot-powered protocol that was introduced in April and that allows bitcoiners to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Ripple vs. SEC: Private Jet Charter Company Wants to Highlight XRP's Utility
Privat jet charter company TapJets has asked the court to file an amicus brief to land blockchain company Ripple a helping hand in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The brief is supposed to shed light on the utility of the token, which has been recognized...
u.today
Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Closer Than Ever to Deployment, Here's One Thing Left
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
nftplazas.com
OpenSea Adds Another Blockchain to its Roster
OpenSea has been on a roll these last few weeks. Barely a week after it announced support for Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, it has also announced support for Optimism, which is also a layer-2 scaling solution. “We’re excited to share that @optimismFND is officially live on OpenSea! We...
u.today
Radix Announces Babylon, First Major Update to Radix Public Network
Radix smart contract platform for asset-oriented DeFi has recently announced the launch of its new test network, Alphanet, for the upcoming Babylon release, which is the first update to the existing Radix Public Network. Radix is a full-stack solution for DeFi which, with the Babylon release, will include Radix Engine,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
u.today
Telegram Becomes Increasingly Popular Among Crypto Traders, Here’s Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
u.today
Lum Network Presents DFract: First Crypto Index for Cosmos Ecosystem
Lum Network, an innovative project that brings mass adoption to Web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem, launches DFract – a new DeFi product built for the Cosmos ecosystem. Dfract is a novel crypto index designed for multi-chain ecosystems that opens up exposure to the basket of tokens representing the Cosmos ecosystem, with more than 250 apps built and $61 billion in assets.
u.today
Cardano Founder Takes Jab At Solana as Network Experiences New Outage
Earlier today, Solana network experienced yet another outage, when it was not processing transactions. Developers within the ecosystem were working hard to spot the issue and restart the network, according to a tweet by @SolanaStatus Twitter account. Founder of Cardano, IOG and co-founder of Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson, could not help...
u.today
Cardano: Backlash Arises over Funding of Wallet "Daedalus Turbo," Here's Reason
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
Comments / 0