Stocks

u.today

Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Here's What One Billionaire Thinks About Crypto Right Now

Cryptocurrency goes through periods of contraction and growth. After a monumental run, a correction in the market was almost inevitable. The Coinbase CEO believes crypto could recover in the next 12 to 18 months. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
u.today

Record Trillion Shiba Inu Bought Recently as SHIB Regains Biggest Holding Position

MARKETS
u.today

XRP Trading Volumes Suddenly Up 542%, What's Happening?

STOCKS
u.today

"Shark Tank" Star Says Bitcoin Won't Go Above $22,000 Unless This Happens

CURRENCIES
u.today

663 Million XRP Wired in Massive Lumps as Price Soars 12%

MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

Robinhood Investors Just Got Good News

SEC Chair Gary Gensler floated banning payment for order flow last year. Most of Robinhood's revenue comes from selling its order flow to market-making firms. The SEC decided not to ban the act but is considering other regulations that could still have an impact. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

The New “Riches Trap” Cryptocurrency Investors Should Beware Of

Australians lost more than A$113 million (approximately US$81.5 million) to cryptocurrency scams between Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in early June. According to the ACCC, Australians lost a total of A$205 million (approximately US$148 million) to various scams this year, a 166 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Solana Founder Names Biggest Hurdle to Mainstream Adoption

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko recently told business outlet Fortune that self-custody problems remain the main impediment to mainstream adoption. While crypto offers the promise of permissionless money, it also comes with plenty of responsibilities related to safe storage. Self-custody refers to the practice of owning your own private keys with...
MARKETS
u.today

Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Among Top Unprofitable Cryptocurrencies of Week as of Now

STOCKS
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Reclaimed $20,000

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $20,000 at 2:57 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency has so far peaked at $20,177, spiking nearly 3% on the day. Its recent recovery has coincided with U.S. stocks moving into the green territory because of...
MARKETS
u.today

Telegram Becomes Increasingly Popular Among Crypto Traders, Here’s Why

MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of MoneyLion Popped Today

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing MoneyLion for charging illegal interest rates. MoneyLion responded last night and said it would "vigorously defend against these false allegations." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
