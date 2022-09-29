ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Our Favorite Looks

By Emma Childs
 5 days ago

Each of the four fashion month cities has a specific archetype: New York is the espresso martini-sipping cool girl, always keeping an ear out for the hottest afterparty; London, which hosts a slew of up-and-coming labels, is the trendsetting vanguard whose style skews more experimental; Milan is the wiser older sister with a closet of reliable and luxurious staples; and then there's Paris. The city of lights is an effective combination of each personality, simultaneously classic and contemporary, polished yet always party-ready. And the best looks from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, in particular, are a perfect testament to that fact.

From Dior paying homage to French royalty with structured corsetry and grandiose gowns to Saint Laurent's sultry jersey dresses with chest-baring cutouts, scroll onward to see our favorite moments from Paris Fashion Week. Stay tuned to this space, too, as we'll be adding more standout runway moments as the shows continue.

Chloé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOtQg_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462jVv_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Acne Studios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bvTL_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNGiU_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Dawei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNrPO_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTGNn_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Undercover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOFp3_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyzFh_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Balmain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoqVK_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwBnU_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Dries Van Noten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXNIs_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bY24d_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Cecilie Bahnsen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orlcI_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQlR3_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Courrèges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vj5An_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZLXJ_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Rochas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqIfE_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLyeH_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Saint Laurent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYCK9_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11r8kI_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Christian Dior

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEV52_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soL3C_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Botter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emtgZ_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VXi4_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Mame Kurogouchi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCFX8_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhbCV_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Anrealage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMlWs_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWYVs_0iDp4h0D00

(Image credit: Getty)

