Yankees' Aaron Judge gives his mom record-tying baseball: 'She’s been with me through it all'
Aaron Judge was able to give his historic home run ball to his mother, Patty, after the New York Yankees' victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Rich Hill plans to pitch again in 2023, would welcome return to Red Sox
BOSTON -- Rich Hill will turn 43 in March. He is, already, the oldest pitcher in baseball, and by a lot. Yet the lefty isn’t thinking about hanging up his cleats this winter. Hill, who struck out nine batters in six shutout innings Wednesday night against the Orioles, has...
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Aaron Judge home runs: How to watch Yankees vs. Orioles, TV channel, live stream as slugger aims for No. 62
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge swatted his 61st home run of the season Wednesday night and is now tied atop the American League's single-season home run leaderboard with Roger Maris. Maris hit 61 home runs 61 years ago in 1961 while wearing No. 9. Judge of course wears No. 99. There's some neat symmetry in this milestone chase.
Tigers take on the Twins on home winning streak
Minnesota Twins (76-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-92, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -144, Tigers +123; over/under is 7 runs.
Rays' Magic Number Down to 1 After Red Sox Beat Orioles Again
The Tampa Bay Rays are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, and they can do it now on Thursday night in Cleveland after the struggling Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox for the third straight day. Tampa Bay's magic number is now down to one.
Twins 7, Tigers 0: Detroit can’t win seventh straight, Minnesota dominates
The Detroit Tigers’ season-high six-game winning streak came to an end Friday night against the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers fell 7-0 and looked nothing like the team that’s shown up for the past three series. Tyler Alexander looked like he was on his way to a third-straight quality...
Pitch clock in minor-league baseball trimmed games by nearly half an hour
Earlier this month, MLB announced the introduction of a 15 to 20-second pitch clock beginning with the 2023 season. While the move has sent baseball purists into a tizzy, a report from the commissioner's office released Wednesday might change some minds. With pitch clocks implemented this season at minor-league levels,...
Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Jarren Duran Leading Off In MLB Return
It’s been over a month since Jarren Duran played for the Red Sox, but the 26-year-old outfielder will lead off and start in center field Friday night when Boston faces the Blue Jays in Toronto. The Red Sox recalled Duran before the series opener north of the border. As...
Roster Analysis: Penguins Trim Team to 45
The Pittsburgh Penguins reduced the size of their roster to 45 players.
