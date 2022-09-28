The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO