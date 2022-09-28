Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Saints in London
The NFL International Series is upon us, so it is time for some Minnesota Vikings Week 4 bold predictions. The Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet in London on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota currently finds itself tied at the top of the NFC North with a record...
Jameis Winston Doubtful, Michael Thomas Out of Vikings Game
New Orleans Saints starting quarterback and wide receiver missed another day of practice in London.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s NFL slate. This Sunday Night Football game features the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady vs. the next great one, Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Buccaneers-Chiefs, let’s make some Buccaneers Week 6 predictions.
Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings
LONDON — (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London. Dalton is expected to start after Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Dalton took...
Three Cardinals Prop Bets to Take vs. Panthers
Here are three prop bets you should consider taking in Cardinals-Panthers this Sunday.
'Unreal': Bills Coach Sean McDermott Details Season-Ending Injury
Per Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle appeared fine after the end of Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 4 matchup vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Ohio State WR's status for Week 5
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the Buckeyes' game against Rutgers on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN. Smith-Njigba is still dealing with the effects of a hamstring injury he suffered early in the season, and Ohio State trainers are handling his case with ...
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 4
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (2-1) play the New Orleans Saints (1-2)...
Three Arizona Cardinals Out, Six Listed as Questionable vs. Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals released their third and final injury report on Friday, marking six players as questionable: Marquise Brown (foot), Zaven Collins (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee), Rondale Moore (hamstring), Matt Prater (hip) and J.J. Watt (calf/illness). All but Watt have practiced in a limited capacity at least two days this...
Here's How the Cardinals Can Defeat the Panthers
Here's a blueprint of how the Arizona Cardinals can defeat the Carolina Panthers come Sunday.
Cardinals-Panthers injury report: RB Christian McCaffrey questionable
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sat out practice with a thigh injury for the second day in a row Thursday but on Friday was upgraded to a limited participant, according to the team’s official injury report. There is still optimism he can play against the Arizona Cardinals on...
Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Seahawks travel to Detroit in Week 4 to take on a struggling Lions team.
