ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Comments / 4

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
BRICK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition

Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Plainfield, NJ
City
Roseland, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
City
Bound Brook, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Maywood, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Bloomfield, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller

A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Wallace
NJ.com

South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial

A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

64-year-old man free after serving more than 41 years in prison

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Sixty-four-year-old Leroy Evans is a free man after four decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Evans was released from prison Friday afternoon.Cheers and excitement broke out outside of the courthouse in Delaware County as friends and family waited to get a glimpse of their freed loved one.Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Conviction Integrity Section announced the release of Evans, who served 41 years in prison for first-degree murder.The Delaware County man was convicted of the 1981 murder of Emily Leo, but after a thorough investigation of the case that began in 2021,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Princeton Packet

Princeton police blotter

A man told police an unknown man allegedly approached him and attempted to punch him in the face on Witherspoon Street Sept. 25. The man then struck the victim with his bicycle and fled. A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Princeton after he was stopped...
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Correctional Facility#Correctional Officer#Violent Crime#Nj Women S Prison
theobserver.com

2 local COs among 14 indicted in Mahan Prison incident

A state grand jury voted Sept. 27 to indict 14 corrections officers — two of whom live in The Observer’s readership area — who were charged after a January 2021 incident at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, in which inmates were forcibly removed from cells and some were beaten, leaving two of the victims severely injured.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Suspect In South Jersey Sports Bar Shooting Charged With Murder

Charges against a former US Marine have been upgraded to murder after the shooting death of Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, authorities said. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was initially charged with attempted murder, after he shot Stuart in the head outside of Villari's Sports Bar around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, NJ Advance Media reports.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy