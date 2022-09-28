Read full article on original website
Related
Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison
A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition
Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
Accused Killer Found At New Brunswick Train Station With Knife: Prosecutor
A 24-year-old New York man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man this week in Somerset County, authorities said. Jahkoy Monsanto is facing a first-degree murder charge, and various weapons offenses, in the killing of J’Corey Breedy on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Woman Overdoses In Central Jersey, 2nd Woman Recovers: Police
A 49-year-old woman died from a possible drug overdose in Central Jersey, authorities said. The fatality occurred on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30 at a Red Roof Inn on New Durham Road in Edison, initial reports said. A second woman was disoriented when police arrived but is doing well, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller
A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
Seaside Heights, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2021 Motel Death
A man from Seaside Heights has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a woman at a motel last year. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 51-year-old Gerardo RuizGerardo Ruiz now faces 35 years in state prison on an aggravated manslaughter charge. According to authorities, on the morning of...
RELATED PEOPLE
South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial
A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
64-year-old man free after serving more than 41 years in prison
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Sixty-four-year-old Leroy Evans is a free man after four decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Evans was released from prison Friday afternoon.Cheers and excitement broke out outside of the courthouse in Delaware County as friends and family waited to get a glimpse of their freed loved one.Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Conviction Integrity Section announced the release of Evans, who served 41 years in prison for first-degree murder.The Delaware County man was convicted of the 1981 murder of Emily Leo, but after a thorough investigation of the case that began in 2021,...
2 NJ police officer brothers arrested for drunken fight in Md.
Two New Jersey police officers who are brothers were arrested after they allegedly got into a drunken brawl in Maryland last month.
Princeton police blotter
A man told police an unknown man allegedly approached him and attempted to punch him in the face on Witherspoon Street Sept. 25. The man then struck the victim with his bicycle and fled. A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Princeton after he was stopped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theobserver.com
2 local COs among 14 indicted in Mahan Prison incident
A state grand jury voted Sept. 27 to indict 14 corrections officers — two of whom live in The Observer’s readership area — who were charged after a January 2021 incident at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, in which inmates were forcibly removed from cells and some were beaten, leaving two of the victims severely injured.
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
Off-duty police officer charged with DUI, fleeing after crash in N.J. town, authorities say
A police officer in Bergen County was arrested while off-duty earlier this month and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show. Attilio Dente, 39, a patrol officer, was arrested by Bergen County Sheriff’s Officers about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 outside his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect In South Jersey Sports Bar Shooting Charged With Murder
Charges against a former US Marine have been upgraded to murder after the shooting death of Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, authorities said. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was initially charged with attempted murder, after he shot Stuart in the head outside of Villari's Sports Bar around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, NJ Advance Media reports.
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
Bucks County man enters open plea to attempted murder charges after shooting police chief
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Bucks County man entered a plea deal after shooting a police chief and attempting to shoot a parole officer, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Colin Frank Petroziello, of Yardley, entered a no contest plea to firing a shotgun at Yardley Police...
Ex-N.J. housing authority official headed to prison for embezzling nearly $600K
The Newark Housing Authority’s former director of information technology was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for using his job to embezzle nearly $600,000 by buying phones and tablets with the federally-funded agency’s money and selling the devices. Venancio Diaz, 57, of Jersey City, who previously pleaded...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4