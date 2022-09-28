Read full article on original website
Mysterious Fort Drane
When Sabrina Jarema bought her rural northwest Marion County farm more than 25 years ago, she had no inkling it had played a vital role in Florida’s hellish Second Seminole Indian War. That soon changed. Shortly after the professional fantasy illustrator and author moved to her 40-acre spread, she...
WCJB
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
New event series celebrates ‘the Water and Wildlife of the Ocklawaha’
Acknowledged as a “Great Florida Riverway,” the Ocklawaha River has a history that runs deeper and richer than many Floridians know. A new art, history and culture series at Hope House at Fort King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala, will hopefully fill in the gaps by celebrating and educating the public on the Ocklawaha with events throughout the month of October and the creation of a mural through November.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hot Corner – Hurricane Ian
Prayers to everyone in southwest Florida and everywhere else that was devastated by this nasty Ian. I am so grateful to be living in Crystal River and Citrus County and thankful for Sheriff Prendergast’s help and all the first responders who stood by ready to help. Thanks again. Thank...
WCJB
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
Garden & Gun
A Safe Harbor for Animals in the Path of Ian
If you strolled through the barns of the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida, this week, you might have been surprised to see a few unusual faces peeping through the stall doors. A kangaroo, goats, a sheep, a tortoise, and several dozen miniature horses to name a few. As Floridians...
WCJB
Power is being restored across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Meet A Villager: Re-Fired Up!
John and Karla McCarey devote retired life to serving others. John and Karla McCarey have spent the majority of their lives ministering to others, so it’s no surprise that they began looking for ways to volunteer when they retired to The Villages last year. “We came to The Villages...
ocala-news.com
Rainbow At Sunrise Over Stone Creek In Ocala
Check out this beautiful rainbow that formed as the sun was rising over the Stone Creek neighborhood of Arlington in Ocala. Thanks to Rose McCloy for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Eastern Washington visits Florida following 2 delays
Eastern Washington (1-2, 0-1 Big Sky) at Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), Sunday, noon ET (SEC Network Plus) Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida counties institute curfews, say violations could mean fines, jail time
Lee, Collier, Volusia and Flagler Counties in Florida instituted curfews in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian, which struck as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.
WCJB
Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
WCJB
NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
WCJB
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
leesburg-news.com
Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County
SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Our Shameful Secret
Lake County, we have a problem. While we celebrate crystal-blue lakes and lush fairways, monsters are giving us a black eye we can’t cover up with sunglasses and suntan lotion. For thousands of citizens, the county promoting itself as Real Florida, Real Close … is Real Dangerous. Monsters...
ocala-news.com
OPD hurricane response team to assist with search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
The Ocala Police Department is deploying a Hurricane Ian response team to Hardee County to take part in a multi-agency relief effort that will include search and rescue missions. “Our hearts go out to every Florida resident who has been severely impacted by this catastrophic storm,” stated Ocala Police Chief...
WCJB
West Port High School transitions into a special needs shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - West Port High School was transitioned into a special needs shelter on Tuesday. Those who are in need of medical assistance or have disabilities can find shelter on the Ocala campus. They must go through screening, registration, and a medical assessment before being admitted. Shelter officials...
Citrus County Chronicle
Take Stock adding new students in October
Take Stock in Children is preparing to add new students to the program during the month of October and are hoping that people might consider joining the Mentor Team to help them transform lives. Take Stock in Children is a mentoring program that assists in creating a brighter future for...
