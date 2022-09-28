ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

thecomeback.com

Former Packers quarterback hilariously trolls Aaron Rodgers

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn had one of the best statistical games in the history of the NFL in Week 17 of the 2011-12 NFL season. His former teammate Aaron Rodgers revealed some very intriguing information about Flynn’s career-best performance. Rodgers discussed Flynn’s performance on Tuesday during...
NESN

NFL Survivor League Week 4: Consider Aaron Rodgers, Packers Vs. Patriots

Well, it’s pretty clear the NFL is not taking any prisoners to start the 2022-23 campaign, and survivor league players surely have felt the impacts. After a wild two-week stretch that undoubtedly slashed the field, Week 3 featured eight wins by underdogs. The stunning loss by the Kansas City Chiefs probably was felt the most by survivor leaguers with the previously winless Indianapolis Colts knocking out a number of players. And even with an injury-plagued Justin Herbert, it’s fair to think not many saw the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. Those two results likely caused the majority of Week 3 knockouts, as was the case in the Circa Sports Survivor Football Content.
Boston

What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Packers game

The Patriots are heavy underdogs as they might be without Mac Jones. Mac Jones is caught in a pickle. If his Patriots teammates are to “not count him out” for this Sunday at Green Bay, as the quarterback reportedly said on Thursday, then the question becomes how was the second-year kid ready to return eight days after it looked like someone had just removed his spleen with nothing but a spork?
FOX Sports

Pats' visit to Lambeau offers rare Rodgers-Belichick matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is about to face a Bill Belichick-coached team for just the third time in his 15 seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. While the two haven’t matched up very often, they gained plenty of respect for each other from...
WBAY Green Bay

Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is at 3:25 P.M. This is the earliest the Packers and Patriots have met in a season since 1994, according to the Packers (The latest they met was, of course, Super Bowl XXXI.)
MassLive.com

Patriots vs. Packers: picks, predictions, odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Things for the Patriots went from bad to worse last Sunday. Not only did they lose to the Ravens, but they also lost...
GazetteXtra

Packers Gameday: New England might have to call on backup quarterback Hoyer at Lambeau Field

1No Mac and cheese: Late in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore, a Ravens defender twisted down New England’s second-year starting quarterback Mac Jones, whose left foot and ankle turned between the ground and the tackler. He hopped on one leg back to the sideline in obvious pain, and the injury was later reported as a high ankle sprain. Pats coach Bill Belichick said Jones was making progress and insinuated his quarterback might have a chance to play, but I would be stunned if he suits up. ...
NESN

The Spread Sharp Report: Few Believe In Patriots Vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

You’re not going to find many public bettors throwing money on the New England Patriots to earn an outright win in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. In fact, given the Patriots ruled out starting quarterback Mac Jones, their clash against Aaron Rodgers represents the most lopsided wager on the betting board at both PointsBet Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.
