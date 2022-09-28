Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
The Conflagration will be skating through northeast Nebraska this Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- This Saturday, Good Life Action Sports will be hosting its first event at the Norfolk Skate Park since its opening in 2020. The Conflagration Skate Competition will be coming to Norfolk this weekend to highlight the best in skateboarding from Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska. Executive Director...
News Channel Nebraska
Streets, police, aquatic center: campaign pushing for Norfolk improvements kicks off
NORFOLK, Neb.--Local business leaders and community members kicked off a campaign called ‘Vote Yes For Norfolk' at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. The group is working towards what it believes are much-needed upgrades for streets, safety, and sports opportunities around the area. In November, voters...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
News Channel Nebraska
Family of former Norfolk resident presents $250K check to city
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk received a sizable donation from a former citizen Wednesday afternoon. The family and representatives of the late Mahlon "Jack" Kohler, of Norfolk, presented the donation to the mayor and city staff. At the request of Kohler, the $250,000 check will be used for...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk business recognized as one of the 'Best Workplaces in Aging Services'
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska business has been honored as one of the best places in its field for employees to work. Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine recognized Heritage of Bel Air and Vetter Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Aging Services. It...
albionnewsonline.com
‘Farm Rescue’ aids Nelson family with harvest
Soybean harvest began Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Newman Grove area farm of Kristen and the late Scott Nelson. Farm Rescue, an organization dedicating to assisting farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, was there to begin the harvest along with family members.
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
agupdate.com
Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home
Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
knopnews2.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
1 person dies after shooting in northeast Nebraska, police say
The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department while they investigate a shooting that happened in Oakland, Nebraska on Tuesday.
norfolkneradio.com
Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago
This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
News Channel Nebraska
Downtown Norfolk escape room to open its doors (and lock people inside)
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One new northeast Nebraska business is bringing a sense of crime, mystery, and problem-solving during its opening this weekend. Encrypt Escape Rooms will be opening in Downtown Norfolk this Saturday to officially kickoff the spooky season. The new entertainment business will include two different story rooms which...
News Channel Nebraska
Clarks woman collects Congressional Gold Medal on late husband's behalf
CLARKS, Neb. -- Little did an 11-year-old Ludmilla "Millie" Gatiloff know that her Russian family's fight for survival under World War II Japanese occupation in China would lead to a second marriage decades later to a U.S. serviceman serving in Asia during the war. Their shared experience of living through...
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities investigating fatal Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff's office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff's Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in...
Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court
18-year-old Celeste Burgess is charged with abandoning a dead body, a felony, as well as concealing a death and false reporting. A trial date is set for January in Madison County.
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
Occupants escape injury as car catches fire near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vehicle suffered serious damage, but its occupants were able to escape injury, after the vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon in northeast Nebraska. The vehicle went up in flames on Highway 81 on the south edge of Norfolk at approximately 4:00 p.m. The Norfolk Fire Division said...
