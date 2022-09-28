ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NE

News Channel Nebraska

The Conflagration will be skating through northeast Nebraska this Saturday

NORFOLK, Neb. -- This Saturday, Good Life Action Sports will be hosting its first event at the Norfolk Skate Park since its opening in 2020. The Conflagration Skate Competition will be coming to Norfolk this weekend to highlight the best in skateboarding from Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska. Executive Director...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Streets, police, aquatic center: campaign pushing for Norfolk improvements kicks off

NORFOLK, Neb.--Local business leaders and community members kicked off a campaign called ‘Vote Yes For Norfolk' at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. The group is working towards what it believes are much-needed upgrades for streets, safety, and sports opportunities around the area. In November, voters...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Family of former Norfolk resident presents $250K check to city

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk received a sizable donation from a former citizen Wednesday afternoon. The family and representatives of the late Mahlon "Jack" Kohler, of Norfolk, presented the donation to the mayor and city staff. At the request of Kohler, the $250,000 check will be used for...
NORFOLK, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
albionnewsonline.com

‘Farm Rescue’ aids Nelson family with harvest

Soybean harvest began Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Newman Grove area farm of Kristen and the late Scott Nelson. Farm Rescue, an organization dedicating to assisting farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, was there to begin the harvest along with family members.
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
agupdate.com

Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home

Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
SCHUYLER, NE
knopnews2.com

Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago

This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Downtown Norfolk escape room to open its doors (and lock people inside)

NORFOLK, Neb. -- One new northeast Nebraska business is bringing a sense of crime, mystery, and problem-solving during its opening this weekend. Encrypt Escape Rooms will be opening in Downtown Norfolk this Saturday to officially kickoff the spooky season. The new entertainment business will include two different story rooms which...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Clarks woman collects Congressional Gold Medal on late husband's behalf

CLARKS, Neb. -- Little did an 11-year-old Ludmilla "Millie" Gatiloff know that her Russian family's fight for survival under World War II Japanese occupation in China would lead to a second marriage decades later to a U.S. serviceman serving in Asia during the war. Their shared experience of living through...
CLARKS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities investigating fatal Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff's office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff's Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in...
OAKLAND, NE
1011now.com

Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Occupants escape injury as car catches fire near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vehicle suffered serious damage, but its occupants were able to escape injury, after the vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon in northeast Nebraska. The vehicle went up in flames on Highway 81 on the south edge of Norfolk at approximately 4:00 p.m. The Norfolk Fire Division said...
NORFOLK, NE

