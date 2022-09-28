Read full article on original website
Related
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
tinyhousetalk.com
32-foot Gooseneck Tiny House with a Bedroom and Blue Accented Interior
It’s been a while since we’ve seen a gooseneck tiny house around here, and I love them just as much as usual. This 32′ model comes from Tiny House Building Company. The Waterford features grey board and batten on the outside and beautiful shiplap walls indoors. What...
tinyhousetalk.com
Family-Friendly Skoolie Conversion w Raised Roof For Sale.
Get excited to tour this 2003 40ft Bluebird All-American bus renovated by Erika and Matt for their family. The couple is transitioning to doing volunteer work abroad, and they’re selling their DIY conversion, so someone else can enjoy it as much as they have. The bus truly has everything...
tinyhousetalk.com
20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere for $35,500
It’s always awesome to find a tiny house at a steal of a price, and this 20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere is just that. At only $35,500 for the base model, you’ll get a complete home AND there’s no loft. Instead, the builder installed a DIY Murphy bed that also has a flip-down table.
vinlove.net
3 cafes with the breath of a bygone era are hidden in the old apartment complex of Ho Chi Minh City
In the old apartment buildings in Saigon, instead of refreshing the space, the cafes below have an extremely attractive and nostalgic old design. If you are tired of modern-style cafes that are somewhat noisy and crowded, the cafes with ancient designs are picky, and deserted, and located deep in the old apartment building is a new stop for you to change. Wind mood, work.
Free Plans For 64 Square Foot Tiny Home
In an earlier article, I wrote about how there were people who built proper houses with amenities like running water and power and furniture all within sixty-four square feet - a pretty impressive feat for a fully furnished living space! However, it is also very useful for me to let people know that there is a specific tiny house plan for creating an 8-foot by 8-foot tiny house that might not be able to hold a whole family, but is described as being something that can suffice for two persons and can have more added to it later if you need more space.
