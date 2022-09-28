ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

This Michigan football receiver 'could be a superstar'

By Chris Balas
 2 days ago
Michigan assistant Ron Bellamy has made an impact in his year-plus on staff. (Photo by Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

The Michigan receiver room is deep and talented, and we should expect to see more from the group throughout the season. Grad student Ronnie Bell is leading the crew through four games, followed closely by Roman Wilson.

But several have the ability to be just as good, if not better … eventually.

One — Andrel Anthony — had a breakout game at Michigan State last year, but he’s been relatively quiet since. Michigan receivers coach Ronald Bellamy, talking on the Inside Michigan radio show Monday night, believes it’s only a matter of time before he shines.

“He could be whatever he wants to be,” the Michigan receivers coach said. “He could be a superstar. Andrel has all physical traits — size, speed, athleticism. He’s smart. He’s passionate about football, loves football, the way he attacks it every day.

“It’s one of those things … keep working, working, working, and boom. Much like last year for Drel [against MSU] — boom. That shining moment comes. Drel, no doubt in my mind, will be ready for it. He shows up every day.”

He just needs the opportunities. He had two long balls come his way in the last game, one overthrown and one underthrown. He was open, though, and in position to make big plays.

This year, he’s been one of the top Michigan blockers at receiver, but he’s got only two catches for 14 yards. He racked up 248 yards a year ago, so he’s capable. Again, he just needs the looks.

For now, though, Bell and Wilson are the go-to guys. Bell is leading Michigan with 253 yards receiving, averaging 14.9 yards per catch, and has a touchdown. He’s continued to get more comfortable coming back from knee surgery after dropping a few passes early.

“I love Ronnie Bell. He’s the ultimate competitor,” Bellamy continued. “He’s a warrior. He’s a guy that for me, coming over to [coach] receivers, it’s a blessing to have him in our room. You love everything about him. The guys in the room love him; obviously the team loves him. They voted him captain.

“He’s selfless. He does anything and everything for the team above anything else. He wants to win, and he wants to contribute in any way possible. You love guys like that.”

It shows in his blocking. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said he’s “never seen better” blocking than he has from the Michigan receivers. That’s a testament to Bellamy, of course, but also to the guys out there doing it.

Expect to see him in more jump ball situations, too, Bellamy predicted. He’ll use his “basketball rebounding” ability to bring them down, especially now that he’s back to 100 percent and feeling comfortable in his repaired knee.

Wilson, meanwhile, has emerged as the deep, touchdown threat from all parts of the field. He’s not the biggest, but he’s deceptively strong and uses his speed to get open.

“He’s twitchy, one of the twitchiest guys I’ve ever been around,” Bellamy said of the Michigan junior. “He can run an assortment of routes, do different things. I think a lot of people think of him as just ‘give him space,’ but he can do it in tight spaces, tight windows. He can play outside, slot. He can do a lot of great things for us.”

Including blocking, Bellamy added.

“He’s another one who will go in there and dig out a safety or go seal an edge. He doesn’t care,” Bellamy said. “Those guys are selfless. They con’t care. They just want to win.”

Just like everyone else in the room. The talented Michigan freshmen will get their chance to shine, too, Bellamy said — in time. For now, he’s just happy to have options, excited to coach ’em up and see what they do next.

Ronnie Bell
