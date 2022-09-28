ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart clarifies the status of Georgia DT Jalen Carter, WR Ladd McConkey

By Griffin McVeigh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMtkD_0iDopr9q00
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Mizzou will host Georgia on Saturday, with head coach Kirby Smart taking his team on the road in the SEC for the second time this season. There are injuries the Bulldogs are still dealing with, as major pieces on both offense and defense are in question for the matchup.

Both wide receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive tackle Jalen Carter are having issues, with Smart commenting on both during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference.

Smart began with McConkey, saying it’s not really an injury he’s going throw. The toe has been a problem and Georgia has been careful with his usage in practice over the past couple of weeks. Nothing has changed heading into Missouri, as communication between McConkey and the Georgia staff has been key.

“It’s a volume issue, not really an injury that was sustained,” Smart said. “Just one of those toe injuries that he has. Actually, this week, he has been much better. We shut him down last week for two days, he practiced two days. Hasn’t bothered him much.

“Not last week but the week before, he did everything later in the week, not earlier in the week. He’s been pretty good this week, getting a lot of treatment on it. Just trying to communicate with us as far as volume to make sure he stays under certain numbers.”

McConkey has played in all four games for Georgia this season, having a season-high in receptions against Kent State. He had six catches for a total of 65 yards. Now, the hope is he can play in Columbia on Saturday.

Kirby Smart provides update on Jalen Carter

Carter’s status has been in limbo since the season began, dealing with an injury since the opener against Oregon. Smart provided the latest update on the future high NFL Draft pick, saying Carter has looked “much better” this week compared to previously.

“Jalen Carter has been practicing, taking more volume,” said Smart. “Rotating with those guys and defensive line. Looks much better this week.”

Carter has yet to miss a game for Georgia but has not been the dominant player everybody expected him to be. Injuries have definitely held him back and Smart has admitted they want to be careful. Now, as he makes progress, we could see Carter play up to the All-SEC player potential.

Quick update provided on Darris Smith

Smart was asked about true freshman edge rusher Darris Smith, asking what kind of injury he was dealing with. The Georgia head coach would not reveal too much information but did reveal Smith has been practicing this week.

“Undisclosed injury, really,” Smart said. “He’s been fine. He’s practiced. Continues to work at multiple positions for us.”

