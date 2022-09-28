ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Of Soul Music Covers

In addition to his highly-anticipated 2023 tour, Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album. Only the Strong Survive, which arrives November 11th via Columbia Records, will be a collection of soul music covers. In a statement per Pitchfork, Springsteen explained the forthcoming project:. "I wanted to make an album where...
iheart.com

BEATLES: Revolving Around Tomorrow. Listen Here.

The Beatles have offered up another track from their forthcoming deluxe edition of their seventh album, Revolver, released in 1966. This time out it's the first take of John Lennon's “Tomorrow Never Knows," captured on the first day or recording. Lennon was inspired to write the song after reading...
The Independent

Arctic Monkeys’ new album The Car is out soon – here’s how to pre-order it now

Arctic Monkeys are officially back. The band’s first two singles from their long-awaited album The Car have tentatively unveiled both a new cinematic sound and slick look for the Sheffeild-born group. The new album will be the first released by the band since the acclaimed 2018 record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The group dropped the new record’s second single, Body Paint, last night. This follow-up to The Car’s lead single, There’d Better be a Mirrorball, gives us a flavour of what’s to come. Arctic Monkeys also announced a 2023 UK and Ireland tour last week, with tickets going on...
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Guitar World Magazine

How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley

Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
Popculture

Jim Post, '60s Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 82

Jim Post, one half of the '60s pop duo Friend & Lover, has died. He was 82. Post and his then-wife, Cathy Conn Post, were best known for their only big hit, the 1968 single "Reach Out of the Darkness." The song has become an iconic example of the late '60s flower-power sound.
NME

Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
Terry Mansfield

Best Songs by The Beatles (Opinion)

The Beatles are often considered the greatest band of all time. Their influence on music and pop culture is still felt today, even 50 years after they disbanded. So, where do you start if you want to listen to their best songs?

