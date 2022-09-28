Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Of Soul Music Covers
In addition to his highly-anticipated 2023 tour, Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album. Only the Strong Survive, which arrives November 11th via Columbia Records, will be a collection of soul music covers. In a statement per Pitchfork, Springsteen explained the forthcoming project:. "I wanted to make an album where...
Bruce Springsteen Reveals New Soul Album ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ Rendition of a Frank Wilson Classic
Bruce Springsteen has revealed his 21st album, Only The Strong Survive (Columbia Records), along with the first single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” originally written and performed by Frank Wilson in 1965 with an accompanying video directed by Thom Zimny. Out Nov. 11, Only The Strong...
BEATLES: Revolving Around Tomorrow. Listen Here.
The Beatles have offered up another track from their forthcoming deluxe edition of their seventh album, Revolver, released in 1966. This time out it's the first take of John Lennon's “Tomorrow Never Knows," captured on the first day or recording. Lennon was inspired to write the song after reading...
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
Arctic Monkeys’ new album The Car is out soon – here’s how to pre-order it now
Arctic Monkeys are officially back. The band’s first two singles from their long-awaited album The Car have tentatively unveiled both a new cinematic sound and slick look for the Sheffeild-born group. The new album will be the first released by the band since the acclaimed 2018 record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The group dropped the new record’s second single, Body Paint, last night. This follow-up to The Car’s lead single, There’d Better be a Mirrorball, gives us a flavour of what’s to come. Arctic Monkeys also announced a 2023 UK and Ireland tour last week, with tickets going on...
Mike Nesmith Said Why The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ Was His Favorite Song Davy Jones Sang for the Group
Mike Nesmith said The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" has its own form of "frosting." He also discussed Davy Jones' vocals on the track.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley
Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
Led Zeppelin Inspired Black Sabbath to Completely Change Their Sound, According to Ozzy Osbourne
Led Zeppelin's first records were so groundbreaking that they inspired Ozzy Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates switch their sound.
Bruce Springsteen to release album of soul covers 'Only the Strong Survive': 'I loved making it.'
A new Bruce Springsteen album, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11, will highlight the Boss' voice, singing soul music classics and rarities.
Corey Taylor Talks Songwriting and Slipknot Music with Fifth Grade Class
Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor talked to a fifth grade classroom about his band. Taylor’s appearance was a collaboration with the Craig Charles BBC radio show, where the singer was a guest, and was inspired by a North Dakota teacher who was teaching their class about time signatures using Slipknot’s music.
Scott Weiland Cover of John Lennon + Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ Surfaces
A deluxe edition of late rock singer Scott Weiland's 2011 holiday album, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, will emerge from Rhino Records on Nov. 4. Ahead of its arrival, a previously unreleased recording of Weiland singing John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 1971 single "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" has surfaced.
George Harrison Wrote ‘Old Brown Shoe’ and ‘Something’ on the Piano Because ‘Nothing Seemed Fresh’ on the Guitar
George Harrison wrote 'Old Brown Shoe' and 'Something' on the piano because 'nothing seemed fresh' on the guitar. He thought the piano gave him the right chords.
Jim Post, '60s Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 82
Jim Post, one half of the '60s pop duo Friend & Lover, has died. He was 82. Post and his then-wife, Cathy Conn Post, were best known for their only big hit, the 1968 single "Reach Out of the Darkness." The song has become an iconic example of the late '60s flower-power sound.
Mike Nesmith Said Writing 1 Monkees Song Was a ‘Learning Experience’
Mike Nesmith said part of one of The Monkees' songs come to him out of nowhere. Writing the song taught him lessons.
Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
Best Songs by The Beatles (Opinion)
The Beatles are often considered the greatest band of all time. Their influence on music and pop culture is still felt today, even 50 years after they disbanded. So, where do you start if you want to listen to their best songs?
