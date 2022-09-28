ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Pregame Hub: No. 25 Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

Following a big road win at No. 6 Oklahoma, K-State returns home to face Texas Tech Saturday in a matchup of teams that picked up wins over ranked opponents last weekend. The game will kick at 11 a.m. and be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN. Texas Tech heads to Manhattan following an overtime win over No. 22 Texas, 37-34, last weekend in Lubbock.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Wilburn stepping up for Texas Tech

One of the biggest surprises of fall camp was the emergence of Dennis Wilburn as Texas Tech's starting center--one of the most critical positions in football. While many pundits, including yours truly, might have been caught off guard by the 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior who transferred in from Hutchinson Community College this offseason, Wilburn has been described by head coach Joey McGuire as very confident.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

The last 10 matchups between Kansas State and Texas Tech

When Kansas State and Texas Tech kickoff later this morning, both teams will be coming off of major upsets. With the Wildcats beating Oklahoma and the Red Raiders beating Texas, both teams will be looking to avoid letdowns and start conference play 2-0. In a series that K-State leads 13-9, it has been a one-sided affair for the last 11 years with K-State being 10-1 against Texas Tech.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

10 things to know as Kansas State meets Texas Tech

One week in a college football landscape can make all the difference in the world. By 10:30 p.m. last Saturday, separated by 300 miles from its home locker room at Vanier Football Complex, Kansas State climbed on board with Texas Tech to realize a dramatic turnaround of fortunes from Sept. 17.
MANHATTAN, KS
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
AUSTIN, TX
fox34.com

Surgery postponed for Monterey football player who collapsed after game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been just under a month since freshman Zaidyn Ward collapsed after a football game. Ward originally went to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. There, he was told he would need open heart surgery. He was sent back home for a few weeks to recover from COVID-19 before undergoing the procedure.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock

Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
AdWeek

Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock jailer arrested in undercover bust

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan. Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew. Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center. Jailer arrested in undercover bust.
LUBBOCK, TX
