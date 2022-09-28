Read full article on original website
Pregame Hub: No. 25 Kansas State vs. Texas Tech
Following a big road win at No. 6 Oklahoma, K-State returns home to face Texas Tech Saturday in a matchup of teams that picked up wins over ranked opponents last weekend. The game will kick at 11 a.m. and be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN. Texas Tech heads to Manhattan following an overtime win over No. 22 Texas, 37-34, last weekend in Lubbock.
Wilburn stepping up for Texas Tech
One of the biggest surprises of fall camp was the emergence of Dennis Wilburn as Texas Tech's starting center--one of the most critical positions in football. While many pundits, including yours truly, might have been caught off guard by the 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior who transferred in from Hutchinson Community College this offseason, Wilburn has been described by head coach Joey McGuire as very confident.
The last 10 matchups between Kansas State and Texas Tech
When Kansas State and Texas Tech kickoff later this morning, both teams will be coming off of major upsets. With the Wildcats beating Oklahoma and the Red Raiders beating Texas, both teams will be looking to avoid letdowns and start conference play 2-0. In a series that K-State leads 13-9, it has been a one-sided affair for the last 11 years with K-State being 10-1 against Texas Tech.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How the Red Raiders rated as recruits
From how Texas Tech stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. Texas Tech Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the...
10 things to know as Kansas State meets Texas Tech
One week in a college football landscape can make all the difference in the world. By 10:30 p.m. last Saturday, separated by 300 miles from its home locker room at Vanier Football Complex, Kansas State climbed on board with Texas Tech to realize a dramatic turnaround of fortunes from Sept. 17.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -8 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App...
Surgery postponed for Monterey football player who collapsed after game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been just under a month since freshman Zaidyn Ward collapsed after a football game. Ward originally went to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. There, he was told he would need open heart surgery. He was sent back home for a few weeks to recover from COVID-19 before undergoing the procedure.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
Teen, 17, dies in crash near Littlefield, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash on Wednesday around 6:42 a.m., just east of Littlefield on FM 54, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the teen, driving a pickup, then side swiped a tractor-trailer. The driver of that vehicle was not injured. This crash was still under […]
Littlefield ISD student, 17, killed in crash, statement said
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read announced Wednesday that 17-year-old senior Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield. “The entire Littlefield community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Malachi,” Read said. Littlefield ISD said an account at First Bank […]
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock jailer arrested in undercover bust
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan. Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew. Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center. Jailer arrested in undercover bust.
