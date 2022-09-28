Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami: How to Watch Tonight
As Florida continues to reel from Hurricane Ian, Latin stars will descend on Miami for Thursday's awards show.
Christina Aguilera Honored With Spirit of Hope Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
It's been a really special night for Christina Aguilera, who not only took our breath away with a killer performance of her ranchera song "La Reina," from her new Spanish-language, Grammy-nominated album, "Aguilera," at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, but she was also honored with the Spirit of Hope award. Aguilera accepted the award with so much grace and gratitude and delivered her acceptance speech in English, which was translated to Spanish.
From Marc Anthony to Bad Bunny: All the Billboard Hot Latin Song of the Year since 1994
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is around the corner, and everyone is waiting to know which of the five most popular tracks of 2022 will be recognized as the Hot Latin Song of the Year. Three of Bad Bunny’s hit songs, “Me Porto Bonito,” “Titi Me Pregunto,”...
Billboard
Cultura Clash Live: Colorism and Representation in Latin Music & Media | 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week
Stars Mauro Castillo, Papi Kunno and Yendry are opening new doors for artists who have long been marginalized. But is the industry doing its part in order to achieve real representation?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
musictimes.com
GRAMMY Awards 2023 Album of the Year Billboard Predictions: Who's Leading?
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards is becoming one of the most-anticipated music events in 2023 next to Rihanna's huge music comeback through the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With the GRAMMY eligibility period ending soon, Billboard has released their early predictions on who they think will be nominated for the biggest award of the night - Album of the Year.
Billboard
Everything That Happened Day 3 of Latin Music Week 2022 | Billboard News
Here’s everything that went down at Latin Music Week day three!
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Farruko on God, Fame, and Life After ‘Pepas’
PARTWAY THROUGH FARRUKO’S set, the stage at Miami’s FTX Arena turned into a pulpit. On a mild night in February, the Puerto Rican artist had been standing at the center of the nearly 20,000-person venue, a tangle of flashing lights and smoke-cannon explosions blaring behind him. Fans screamed along as he sang some of his biggest hits, like the 2021 party anthem “La Tóxica,” plus other tracks from his deeply personal 2021 album, La 167. In between, Farruko talked directly to the audience, telling them he’d been striving to become a changed man. Some in the crowd thought they saw...
Taylor Swift Continues ‘Midnights Mayhem’ With ‘Maroon’ Song Title
22 more days until Midnights. But to quote Ms. Swift herself: “Honestly, baby, who’s counting?” On Thursday night, Swift continued her new tradition of using an old-school bingo ball cage to reveal a new track from her upcoming album, announcing the title of her fifth selection, “Maroon.” With this one, we now know five songs off the LP: “Question…?,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Mastermind,” and “Midnight Rain,” which she revealed is track six earlier this week. This is Swift’s official tenth album, and follows the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) last year. It’s also her first album of new...
getnews.info
Passionate and Deep Hip-hop and Rap Music: Sacrifice Muzik Creates Inspiring Musical Melodies That Stem From Personal Turmoil.
This inspiring consortium of music stems from a lifetime of prolonged struggles that have been valiantly fought off with a depth in belief and hope for a better future. Sacrifice Muzik also known as Roderick (BRUH RAHDRK) Armstrong has been involved in the Rap genre for quite some time. As an individual who has struggled through an environment rigged with domestic abuse, neglect, depression, and failure the eclectic artist is committed to producing new sounds that help show a brighter future to all lost souls.
Billboard
Inside Track: Music Biz Gets Back-to-School With Exec Moves, Deals for Ice Spice, Blondshell, d4vd & More
After music’s summer slowdown, the business is back. And largely in person, too. Those lunches you were pushing back or canceling altogether are back on, major concerts have been rolling through town, and with most major music companies now back in the office for real this time (except Capitol, of course), there’s a renewed sense of action afloat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jean-Michel Jarre reworks Brutalism with Deathpact
Jean-Michel Jarre will release his brand new album Oxymore in October
CBS News
Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years
Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re." "We're reinventing, we're refreshed, we're renewed, we're revamped," member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. "Now don't get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel."
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Music Catalogs for $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford have agreed to sell their publishing copyrights and “a mix of recorded music-income streams” to Concord Music Group for a deal reportedly valued at more than $300 million. The deal includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well...
msn.com
Hispanic Heritage Foundation celebrates Latino community at Kennedy Center
The Latin stars were out in D.C. Tuesday night! The Hispanic Heritage Foundation hosted its 35th annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage at the Kennedy Center. The awards gala featured performances by the Queen of Mexican Rock and Latin Grammy Winner, Alejandra Guzmán; Multiple-Grammy Winning-band and 2022 Hispanic Heritage Awardees Los Lobos; Panamanian Singer and Songwriter, Boza,
Comments / 0