Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

POPSUGAR

Christina Aguilera Honored With Spirit of Hope Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

It's been a really special night for Christina Aguilera, who not only took our breath away with a killer performance of her ranchera song "La Reina," from her new Spanish-language, Grammy-nominated album, "Aguilera," at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, but she was also honored with the Spirit of Hope award. Aguilera accepted the award with so much grace and gratitude and delivered her acceptance speech in English, which was translated to Spanish.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

GRAMMY Awards 2023 Album of the Year Billboard Predictions: Who's Leading?

ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Farruko on God, Fame, and Life After 'Pepas'

PARTWAY THROUGH FARRUKO’S set, the stage at Miami’s FTX Arena turned into a pulpit. On a mild night in February, the Puerto Rican artist had been standing at the center of the nearly 20,000-person venue, a tangle of flashing lights and smoke-cannon explosions blaring behind him. Fans screamed along as he sang some of his biggest hits, like the 2021 party anthem “La Tóxica,” plus other tracks from his deeply personal 2021 album, La 167. In between, Farruko talked directly to the audience, telling them he’d been striving to become a changed man. Some in the crowd thought they saw...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Continues 'Midnights Mayhem' With 'Maroon' Song Title

22 more days until Midnights. But to quote Ms. Swift herself: “Honestly, baby, who’s counting?” On Thursday night, Swift continued her new tradition of using an old-school bingo ball cage to reveal a new track from her upcoming album, announcing the title of her fifth selection, “Maroon.” With this one, we now know five songs off the LP: “Question…?,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Mastermind,” and “Midnight Rain,” which she revealed is track six earlier this week. This is Swift’s official tenth album, and follows the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) last year. It’s also her first album of new...
CELEBRITIES
getnews.info

Passionate and Deep Hip-hop and Rap Music: Sacrifice Muzik Creates Inspiring Musical Melodies That Stem From Personal Turmoil.

This inspiring consortium of music stems from a lifetime of prolonged struggles that have been valiantly fought off with a depth in belief and hope for a better future. Sacrifice Muzik also known as Roderick (BRUH RAHDRK) Armstrong has been involved in the Rap genre for quite some time. As an individual who has struggled through an environment rigged with domestic abuse, neglect, depression, and failure the eclectic artist is committed to producing new sounds that help show a brighter future to all lost souls.
HIP HOP
Billboard

Inside Track: Music Biz Gets Back-to-School With Exec Moves, Deals for Ice Spice, Blondshell, d4vd & More

After music’s summer slowdown, the business is back. And largely in person, too. Those lunches you were pushing back or canceling altogether are back on, major concerts have been rolling through town, and with most major music companies now back in the office for real this time (except Capitol, of course), there’s a renewed sense of action afloat.
MUSIC
CBS News

Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years

Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re." "We're reinventing, we're refreshed, we're renewed, we're revamped," member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. "Now don't get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel."
MUSIC
msn.com

Hispanic Heritage Foundation celebrates Latino community at Kennedy Center

The Latin stars were out in D.C. Tuesday night! The Hispanic Heritage Foundation hosted its 35th annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage at the Kennedy Center. The awards gala featured performances by the Queen of Mexican Rock and Latin Grammy Winner, Alejandra Guzmán; Multiple-Grammy Winning-band and 2022 Hispanic Heritage Awardees Los Lobos; Panamanian Singer and Songwriter, Boza,
FESTIVAL

