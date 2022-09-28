When Tyler Lennox-Bush is not behind a camera, he usually can be found in front of a classroom teaching about digital media. For the past three and a half years, he was Director of Studio Arts at Calumet College of St. Joseph. More recently, he made a career move working full-time as a 3D scanning technician for an engineering and construction firm. However, as he explained, education is his core passion and he still teaches part-time in the evening at Ivy Tech.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO