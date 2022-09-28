ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Kankakee Valley REMC provides free support for solar energy

Supporting more than 18,000 residents throughout Northern Indiana, Kankakee Valley REMC is a not-for-profit cooperative providing member-consumers access to top-quality power sources. For some, this power comes from solar energy. Darrell Marks, energy services specialist at Kankakee Valley REMC, supports solar energy efforts for customers and shares what he deems...
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Tyler Lennox Bush

When Tyler Lennox-Bush is not behind a camera, he usually can be found in front of a classroom teaching about digital media. For the past three and a half years, he was Director of Studio Arts at Calumet College of St. Joseph. More recently, he made a career move working full-time as a 3D scanning technician for an engineering and construction firm. However, as he explained, education is his core passion and he still teaches part-time in the evening at Ivy Tech.
