Daily Cardinal
Badgers return home to face aggressive pair of Big Ten foes
After their first two conference matches, the Badger women are back at the UW Fieldhouse to face their next two Big Ten opponents. No. 8 Wisconsin (7-3) will face the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-1) on Friday and the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-5) on Sunday. Wisconsin is 1-1...
Daily Cardinal
Week 5: Wisconsin vs Illinois preview
Host, Rohan Chakravarthi chats with guest, Jonathan Alday from The Daily Illini. They discuss the strengths and weaknesses within the Illinois Champaign-Urbana team and the upcoming football game with Illinois going up against the Badgers.
Jon McNamara on Badgers Future
Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com/Rivals Network and Sparky discuss the Badgers loss to Ohio State & future of the program. Some topics include: the future of Paul Chryst at UW, recruiting & development of talent, & a look ahead to the Illinois game.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
big10central.com
A long moratorium is ending for Wisconsin players and staff regarding The Shoe Box
University of Wisconsin players and athletic department staff members have been prohibited from shopping at The Shoe Box in Black Earth for 21 years. That moratorium, along with one for Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie, will end Saturday. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said Wednesday that the department's disassociation...
cwbradio.com
Former Columbus Catholic And Assumption Basketball Coach Passes Away
Former Columbus and Assumption High School basketball coach Bob Olson passed away last week at the age of 88. Olson joined the Columbus staff in 1961 and coached the Dons boys basketball team for five seasons, compiling a 44-63 record. His 1966 team finished 14-10, advancing to the WISAA state tournament in Milwaukee.
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Daily Cardinal
Q&A: Kasey Keeler talks ‘Mapping Dejope,’ making Indigenous histories accessible
Kasey Keeler is an Assistant Professor of Civil Society & Community Studies and American Indian Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Human Ecology. Keeler’s upcoming digital project, “Mapping Dejope: Indigenous Histories and Presence in Madison,” is an interactive mapping experience that aims to educate community members about the Ho-Chunk history of the land UW-Madison occupies.
Daily Cardinal
UW–Madison’s UniverCity Year program finalist for national community engagement award
The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s UniverCity Alliance organization was recognized last week for its exemplary work by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU). UniverCity Year’s submission to the APLU was based on a case study of their work in Green County. The Green County initiative lasted from...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
nbc15.com
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
brodheadmedia.com
“I am Jay”
My name is Jay and I'm a sophomore here at Brodhead. I used to live in Las Vegas, Nevada for three years. I play volleyball and really enjoy. I am a Cancer...
nbc15.com
DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sprayed with heated oil, airlifted to hospital
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
Daily Cardinal
Inside UW-Madison’s innovative Discovery to Product service program
Have you ever had an innovative idea, but no idea how to get started? Then University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Discovery to Product can connect you to the resources you need to bring your ideas to life. Discovery to Product (D2P) is a program that provides funding, mentorship and tools to...
