Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux learning that he’s ‘not Superman’
Kayvon Thibodeaux has big expectations. Remember when the New York Giants rookie edge defender said during the summer that “If I could average at least one sack a game or contribute five to 10 tackles a game, then I’ll be good”?. Well, yeah, he’d be good with...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 9/30: Darius Slayton’s chance, Wink Martindale, Dexter Lawrence, more
The Bears want to run the football. They lead the league in the first half, second half, and overall rush rate, coming in at over 62% in all of those categories. They also rush it 61% on first downs, but that only ranks fifth-highest in the NFL. The Bears run play-action 39% of the time, which ranks fifth in the NFL.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 9/28: Saquon Barkley trade talk, Daniel Jones, more
Jones is averaging 8.3 carries per game this season compared to 4.5 carries per game in his first three seasons. If Jones maintains this pace for 17 games, he’ll finish the season with 149 carries. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks with 139 carries last season. Jones’ legs...
Big Blue View
Kayvon Thibodeaux film study: How did he play in NFL debut?
The New York Giants received their first glimpse of 2022 fifth-overall selection Kayvon Thibodeaux in a regular season game on Monday night. The former Oregon Duck missed the first two weeks of the season with an MCL sprain that he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason. Thibodeaux played 37...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Blue View
Wink Martindale: LB Jaylon Smith could help the Giants, and soon
The New York Giants let veteran inside linebacker Blake Martinez go right before the 2022 NFL season began. They did that despite losing rookie sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, who seemed like his potential heir at the MIKE linebacker spot, to a torn ACL. The Giants have mixed and matched at...
Big Blue View
Andrew Thomas’s development important to note when you watch Evan Neal
After his terrible performance on Monday night, there are those who have already determined that, three games into his NFL career, New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal is a bust. That he’s Ereck Flowers 2.0. That he needs to be moved to guard, or to the bench. That GM Joe Schoen wasted the No. 7 overall pick on yet another blocker who can’t block.
Big Blue View
The Overlap Between the Gladiators and Modern Football
There are plenty of things we can thank the Romans for. Without them, we wouldn’t have plumbing, newspapers, or arches, to name just three Roman contributions that have helped to shape the modern world. And we even see Roman life in the sporting world, too. If you go to...
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 4
Be sure to vote in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, where you can weigh in on New York Giants and national football topics. Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Bears, Week 4: 5 good questions with Windy City Gridiron
The New York Giants host the Chicago Bears this Sunday. That means we turn to SB Nations Bears website, Windy City Gridiron, for our weekly ‘5 questions’ segment. WCG’s Patti Curl educates us about the 2022 Bears. Ed: How are the Bears winning games with a passing...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Bears: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The 2-1 Giants face the 2-1 Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Sunday before traveling to England for a Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. One of these two teams will have three wins (unless there’s a tie!). New York failed to advance to 3-0 after losing...
Big Blue View
NFC East notebook: Jalen Hurts wins more awards, Cowboys getting healthy, and more
With Week 3 in the books and each team already playing a divisional game, things are starting to take shape in a suddenly competitive NFC East. As the New York Giants look to keep pace, let’s take a look and see what’s going on around the division. Dallas...
Big Blue View
Dolphins at Bengals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
Few likely predicted that the Miami Dolphins would have two more victories than the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. But when the teams meet on Thursday Night Football this week, it will be Miami who has the momentum. The Dolphins, though, are playing on a short week at the worst...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Chicago Bears
The New York Giants will look to get back to their winning ways in Week 4 as they take on the Chicago Bears. The 2-1 Giants and 2-1 Bears have both specialized in "winning ugly" this year, balancing poor passing offenses with great running games and stout defense. So what...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/1: Giants’ fans remain confident, more headlines
Despite Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, confidence of New York Giants fans in the direction of the team is still at a high point. In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, 92 percent of voters expressed confidence. Last week, when the Giants were 2-0, 97 percent of fans had expressed confidence. A five-point drop is relatively insignificant.
Big Blue View
Giants-Bears Wednesday injury report: Cornerback, wide receiver areas of concern
Coming off a game on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants held a walk-through on Wednesday rather than a full-fledged practice as they turned to preparations for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. There was a mixed bag of news on the injury front, with...
Big Blue View
Giants’ Saquon Barkley smiling again, and that’s bad for opposing defenses
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is feeling, and playing, like SAQUON BARKLEY again. After three games, Barkley leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 408, the only player in the league above the 400-yard mark. He is second in the league in rushing yards with 317. He is averaging a career-best 6.0 yards per carry, currently seventh in the NFL.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Blue View
Giants-Bears final injury report: Aaron Robinson to return, Leonard Williams out again
After playing in 114 straight games over 7+ NFL seasons, New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (sprained MCL) will miss a second straight game on Sunday. Williams headlines the list of five Giants who have been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Wide...
Big Blue View
POLL: The Worst Gettleman FA Signing
It's a toss up to me, but I'm leaning towards Kenny "I should be playing" Golladay. As bad as Solder was (and he was bad and cost the team an insane amount of money), none of Getty's horrible FA signings matches the futility of giving Kenny Golladay 4 years and 72 million dollars for his amazing inability to catch the football or run routes. You almost have to think he's doing it on purpose.
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: CB Fabian Moreau added to roster; Sterling Shepard officially to IR
The New York Giants, dealing with several injuries at cornerback, Wednesday added cornerback Fabian Moreau to their 53-man roster. At the same time, they officially placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) on injured reserve. In his sixth NFL season, Moreau was a practice squad elevation for the Giants during...
Big Blue View
Joe Schoen : Lucky to have a friend named Daboll ?
It's hard to separate Batman from Robin, Paul from John, Fred from Barney - but I think it can be done,. If the voting for coach of the year were held today Daboll would likely finish in the top 5 and he'd deserve it. Of course week three isn't year...
Comments / 0