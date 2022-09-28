ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Big Blue View

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux learning that he’s ‘not Superman’

Kayvon Thibodeaux has big expectations. Remember when the New York Giants rookie edge defender said during the summer that “If I could average at least one sack a game or contribute five to 10 tackles a game, then I’ll be good”?. Well, yeah, he’d be good with...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 9/30: Darius Slayton’s chance, Wink Martindale, Dexter Lawrence, more

The Bears want to run the football. They lead the league in the first half, second half, and overall rush rate, coming in at over 62% in all of those categories. They also rush it 61% on first downs, but that only ranks fifth-highest in the NFL. The Bears run play-action 39% of the time, which ranks fifth in the NFL.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 9/28: Saquon Barkley trade talk, Daniel Jones, more

Jones is averaging 8.3 carries per game this season compared to 4.5 carries per game in his first three seasons. If Jones maintains this pace for 17 games, he’ll finish the season with 149 carries. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks with 139 carries last season. Jones’ legs...
NFL
Big Blue View

Kayvon Thibodeaux film study: How did he play in NFL debut?

The New York Giants received their first glimpse of 2022 fifth-overall selection Kayvon Thibodeaux in a regular season game on Monday night. The former Oregon Duck missed the first two weeks of the season with an MCL sprain that he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason. Thibodeaux played 37...
Big Blue View

Wink Martindale: LB Jaylon Smith could help the Giants, and soon

The New York Giants let veteran inside linebacker Blake Martinez go right before the 2022 NFL season began. They did that despite losing rookie sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, who seemed like his potential heir at the MIKE linebacker spot, to a torn ACL. The Giants have mixed and matched at...
NFL
Big Blue View

Andrew Thomas’s development important to note when you watch Evan Neal

After his terrible performance on Monday night, there are those who have already determined that, three games into his NFL career, New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal is a bust. That he’s Ereck Flowers 2.0. That he needs to be moved to guard, or to the bench. That GM Joe Schoen wasted the No. 7 overall pick on yet another blocker who can’t block.
NFL
Big Blue View

The Overlap Between the Gladiators and Modern Football

There are plenty of things we can thank the Romans for. Without them, we wouldn’t have plumbing, newspapers, or arches, to name just three Roman contributions that have helped to shape the modern world. And we even see Roman life in the sporting world, too. If you go to...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants Reacts Survey: Week 4

Be sure to vote in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, where you can weigh in on New York Giants and national football topics. Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Bears, Week 4: 5 good questions with Windy City Gridiron

The New York Giants host the Chicago Bears this Sunday. That means we turn to SB Nations Bears website, Windy City Gridiron, for our weekly ‘5 questions’ segment. WCG’s Patti Curl educates us about the 2022 Bears. Ed: How are the Bears winning games with a passing...
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Bears: What to expect when the Giants have the ball

The 2-1 Giants face the 2-1 Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Sunday before traveling to England for a Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. One of these two teams will have three wins (unless there’s a tie!). New York failed to advance to 3-0 after losing...
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Chicago Bears

The New York Giants will look to get back to their winning ways in Week 4 as they take on the Chicago Bears. The 2-1 Giants and 2-1 Bears have both specialized in "winning ugly" this year, balancing poor passing offenses with great running games and stout defense. So what...
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/1: Giants’ fans remain confident, more headlines

Despite Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, confidence of New York Giants fans in the direction of the team is still at a high point. In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, 92 percent of voters expressed confidence. Last week, when the Giants were 2-0, 97 percent of fans had expressed confidence. A five-point drop is relatively insignificant.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants’ Saquon Barkley smiling again, and that’s bad for opposing defenses

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is feeling, and playing, like SAQUON BARKLEY again. After three games, Barkley leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 408, the only player in the league above the 400-yard mark. He is second in the league in rushing yards with 317. He is averaging a career-best 6.0 yards per carry, currently seventh in the NFL.
NFL
Big Blue View

POLL: The Worst Gettleman FA Signing

It's a toss up to me, but I'm leaning towards Kenny "I should be playing" Golladay. As bad as Solder was (and he was bad and cost the team an insane amount of money), none of Getty's horrible FA signings matches the futility of giving Kenny Golladay 4 years and 72 million dollars for his amazing inability to catch the football or run routes. You almost have to think he's doing it on purpose.
FOOTBALL
Big Blue View

Joe Schoen : Lucky to have a friend named Daboll ?

It's hard to separate Batman from Robin, Paul from John, Fred from Barney - but I think it can be done,. If the voting for coach of the year were held today Daboll would likely finish in the top 5 and he'd deserve it. Of course week three isn't year...
NFL

