John Hightower has a new home. The Los Angeles Chargers signed the wide receiver to their practice squad, as first reported by Tyler Schoon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hightower was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2020,...
At a recent rally in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump brought up the New York Jets' comeback win over the Cleveland Browns. “It was the craziest thing,” Trump said. "And I called the coach, because I think the coach is like a great guy. General manager [Joe Douglas], too, coach. And I said, ‘Coach, you’re greater than Vince Lombardi.’ Because Vince Lombardi never did that. He was never able to pull out a game like that. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. The game was done. It was over.”
Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason made an interesting comment about New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley while on Up & Adams. Esiason brought up the idea of New York trading Barkley since his value is on the rise. “Saquon is probably as good now as he’ll ever be in...
The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
The 2-1 New York Giants head into Week 4's matchup against NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys with a ton of uncertainty at the wide receiver position. Last week, the Giants lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL, meanwhile, the likes of Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay have failed to step up. Through three weeks, Richie James, a former seventh-round pick, leads the Giants with 14 receptions and sits behind only Shepard with 146 receiving yards.
The ratings for Amazon Prime’s first two Thursday night NFL games exceeded expectations, which is to say that this billion-dollar streaming experiment is working out for Big Tech and America’s most popular televised sport. The third Thursday night game, which pitted the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals, was an advertisement on why Google will soon be bidding for Wednesday night games. ...
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New York Jets (+6, +210) hit the road to take on Pittsburgh and we’re getting ready for Sunday with our favorite Jets...
When the Dallas Cowboys were tied with the Cincinnati Bengals late in the fourth quarter in Week 2, All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, made back-to-back tackles to force a punt. As a result, the Cowboys would win the game on a last-second field goal by Brett Maher to take their record to 1-1.
ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
The New York Giants will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when face the Chicago Bears
