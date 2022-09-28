Dead Cross are auctioning two custom Fender Player Series Lead III guitars to raise money for suicide prevention

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
Guitar World Magazine
Mighty duck! Sitka has teamed up with Martin and Thomas Rhett to auction this custom HD-28
The acoustic features a mallard top inlay and has toured coast-to-coast with Rhett this summer. Martin has collaborated with outdoor brand Sitka Gear and country star Thomas Rhett to produce a custom HD-28 acoustic guitar, which is set to be auctioned off in aid of waterfowl research and conservation. The...
Guitar World Magazine
D’Angelico enters the baritone guitar market for the first time ever with two luxurious new models
Deluxe SS Baritone and Deluxe Atlantic Baritone models mark the first time the storied brand has dipped its toes into long-scale waters. It may come as a surprise to some that electric guitar and acoustic guitar specialist D’Angelico has never produced a baritone guitar in its entire history. That’s...
Guitar World Magazine
From avant-jazz mini-symphonies to cabaret-tinged stadium-rock: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Close out September with the best in new guitar-driven music from Polyphia and Steve Vai, Drowning Pool, Paramore, Jakub Zytecki, Arctic Monkeys, Disturbed, Eliza McLamb, Djo and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we...
Guitar World Magazine
Taylor revamps two 500 Series acoustics with an all-new tonewood: Urban Ironbark
The responsibly sourced wood – described by Taylor as “highly dynamic” with “piano-like fidelity” – comes from red ironbark trees located in urban areas nearing the end of their natural lifecycle. Taylor has revamped its 500 Series of acoustic guitars, outfitting two models with...
Guitar World Magazine
How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley
Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen nails Panama at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert – after promising he'd never play the track live
The multi-instrumentalist and Mammoth WVH mastermind pokes fun at himself in a new social media post, saying that he'll instead never play the track “twice”. After performing dead-on versions of two classic Van Halen tracks at the first Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute show earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen appeared at the second last night at LA’s Kia Forum to once again honor Hawkins as well as his own late father, Eddie Van Halen.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
Guitar World Magazine
Nandi Bushell ushers in the next era of her musical journey with new original single, The Shadows
The reflective track – written for her father – is the first single to be lifted from the internet star’s first-ever solo EP, which will arrive in the near future. Over the years, Nandi Bushell has amassed quite the fanbase, thanks to her comprehensive collection of flawless covers and high-profile on-stage link-ups.
Guitar World Magazine
A huge range of Squiers just got even more affordable with $50 off at the Fender store
From Classic Vibe to Affinity, Bullet to Contemporary, you won't be short of choice in this brilliant Squier sale. Do you remember when buying an affordable electric guitar meant limiting yourself to only a handful of genuinely playable options? Well, we do, and boy, are we glad that that isn't the case anymore! Instead, brands like Squier prove that entry-level and inexpensive instruments are better than ever before, with Fender's sister brand offering high-quality options for every type of player – and better yet, Fender has knocked $50 off a massive range of these guitars (opens in new tab) to sweeten the deal.
Guitar World Magazine
PRS announces its entry into the effects pedal world with three all-new stompboxes
Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees were inspired by Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds. After cementing its reputation as one of the finest electric guitar, acoustic guitar and guitar amp manufacturers of the modern age, PRS has now set its sights on becoming a commanding force in the world of effects pedals.
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar praises Red Hot Chili Peppers' "soulful" Eddie Van Halen tribute song
Eddie, the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, was also commented on positively by Wolfgang Van Halen. Last Friday (September 23), Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, an emotional tribute to Eddie Van Halen that doubled as the latest single from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen.
Guitar World Magazine
Jimi Hendrix-played Japanese double-cut guitar hits the auction block for a second time
The unstrung, unbranded guitar was reportedly used by Hendrix following his time in the US army in the early '60s. A rare Japanese-made, Jimi Hendrix-played 1960s electric guitar has hit the auction block for the second time, after apparently failing to meet its reserve price last time around. The guitar...
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine wants to write new music with James Hetfield: “There is a pretty good possibility of it happening”
The Megadeth maestro says he's been secretly harboring hopes that a link-up with Metallica will become a reality. Though the pair have had a notoriously fractious relationship over the years, it looks as though Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield have buried the hatchet. Only recently, Mustaine expressed his “love” for...
Guitar World Magazine
Review: D'Addario's XS strings bring tone, longevity and a smooth feel to the electric/acoustic coated string world
Before you dismiss this article as my hot take on a particular brand of coated guitar strings, let me be perfectly clear by saying guitar strings have been the bane of my existence as a gear reviewer. Why? Because the subject of guitar strings – coated or non-coated – is probably the most personal and polarizing topic guitarists will “go to the mat” for.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Guitar World Magazine
Julian Lage: “A lot of what you hear on this record is first or second take. I like the tape to be rolling when I'm writing because there's a certain sense of discovery”
The guitarist's new album, View With A Room, is full of his signature virtuoso-level guitar playing with splashes of colour provided by special guest Bill Frisell. We spoke to Julian Lage while he was on tour in Italy, performing material from his forthcoming second album for Blue Note, View With A Room.
Guitar World Magazine
Make some noise this October with up to 25% off guitar gear and more in the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale
For many, the beginning of Fall conjures up thoughts of autumnal leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and trick-or-treating. Over at Guitar World, we prefer a noisier October, full of high-octane electric guitars, ground-shaking combo amps, and beautiful acoustic guitars. Luckily, the good folks over at Musician's Friend feel exactly the same. The musical instrument retailer is currently running the aptly named Rocktober sale, giving you up to 25% off a range of music gear (opens in new tab) from the likes of Fender, Martin, Schecter, Taylor, and so much more.
loudersound.com
ESP School of Metal Guitar: how to play guitar like Slipknot
Welcome to the ESP School of Metal Guitar series, where we’ll be breaking-down how to play in the style of some of metal’s biggest guitar heroes. With a playalong track for each artist, as well as full tab and detailed explanation of our examples, you’ll be able to learn two guitar parts that will enable you to jam along to a song in the style of each band.
