Fairfield, CT

Fairfield Mirror

Todd Kress Trumps Niagara For 500th Win

Fairfield University volleyball head coach Todd Kress reached a significant milestone on Sept. 18 with a commanding win over Niagara University. The win was the 500th of Kress’s career, an extremely impressive achievement shared by only thirty other active Division I coaches. Kress began coaching at Fairfield in the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Sports Section Forever Shaped by Matt Tullis

Matt Tullis was an assistant professor of English, director of the Digital Journalism program, and the associate director of the Integrated Media Labs at Fairfield University. He pioneered the new Sports Media program alongside Associate Professor of Communication Adam Rugg. Tullis had a passion for sports journalism, news writing, podcast writing and media production. In the sports section of The Mirror, his expertise and enthusiasm for the growth of the section was always felt.
FAIRFIELD, CT

