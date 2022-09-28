Matt Tullis was an assistant professor of English, director of the Digital Journalism program, and the associate director of the Integrated Media Labs at Fairfield University. He pioneered the new Sports Media program alongside Associate Professor of Communication Adam Rugg. Tullis had a passion for sports journalism, news writing, podcast writing and media production. In the sports section of The Mirror, his expertise and enthusiasm for the growth of the section was always felt.

