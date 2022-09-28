ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Donald Trump, Jets Coach News

At a recent rally in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump brought up the New York Jets' comeback win over the Cleveland Browns. “It was the craziest thing,” Trump said. "And I called the coach, because I think the coach is like a great guy. General manager [Joe Douglas], too, coach. And I said, ‘Coach, you’re greater than Vince Lombardi.’ Because Vince Lombardi never did that. He was never able to pull out a game like that. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. The game was done. It was over.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s NFL slate. This Sunday Night Football game features the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady vs. the next great one, Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Buccaneers-Chiefs, let’s make some Buccaneers Week 6 predictions.
MLive.com

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams closing in on a return to the field

ALLEN PARK -- It remains unclear when rookie receiver Jameson Williams will step onto the practice field for the Detroit Lions. But it should happen in a matter of weeks, and sounds like his NFL debut shouldn’t be far behind. “It’s his mental aspect of it,” receivers coach Antwaan...
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
Yardbarker

Vikings injuries: Dalvin Cook returns, Za'Darius Smith doesn't

The Vikings have hopped on a jet and are traveling to London Thursday for Sunday's international series game against the Saints, and it appears that running back Dalvin Cook will be good to go. Nursing a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday against the Lions, Cook was listed a full participant...
FOX Sports

Giants and Bears are among the top surprises early in 2022

CHICAGO (2-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Giants by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chicago 2-1, New York 2-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 36-24-2. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Giants 29-3 on Jan. 2 at Chicago. LAST WEEK: Bears beat...
Augusta Free Press

Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets

There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
