At a recent rally in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump brought up the New York Jets' comeback win over the Cleveland Browns. “It was the craziest thing,” Trump said. "And I called the coach, because I think the coach is like a great guy. General manager [Joe Douglas], too, coach. And I said, ‘Coach, you’re greater than Vince Lombardi.’ Because Vince Lombardi never did that. He was never able to pull out a game like that. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. The game was done. It was over.”

