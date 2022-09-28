Read full article on original website
At a recent rally in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump brought up the New York Jets' comeback win over the Cleveland Browns. “It was the craziest thing,” Trump said. "And I called the coach, because I think the coach is like a great guy. General manager [Joe Douglas], too, coach. And I said, ‘Coach, you’re greater than Vince Lombardi.’ Because Vince Lombardi never did that. He was never able to pull out a game like that. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. The game was done. It was over.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the marquee matchups on this week’s NFL slate. This Sunday Night Football game features the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady vs. the next great one, Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of Buccaneers-Chiefs, let’s make some Buccaneers Week 6 predictions.
ALLEN PARK -- It remains unclear when rookie receiver Jameson Williams will step onto the practice field for the Detroit Lions. But it should happen in a matter of weeks, and sounds like his NFL debut shouldn’t be far behind. “It’s his mental aspect of it,” receivers coach Antwaan...
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
The Vikings have hopped on a jet and are traveling to London Thursday for Sunday's international series game against the Saints, and it appears that running back Dalvin Cook will be good to go. Nursing a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday against the Lions, Cook was listed a full participant...
CHICAGO (2-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. OPENING LINE: Giants by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chicago 2-1, New York 2-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 36-24-2. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Giants 29-3 on Jan. 2 at Chicago. LAST WEEK: Bears beat...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a key starter on defense yet again this week, and might be missing one of their pass-catchers. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while wide receiver Breshad Perriman is listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report.
There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
Fixing third down is how New York Jets will turn things around defensively. While I was researching the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their upcoming game against the New York Jets, one consistent problem showed up on tape: their inability to convert third downs. In last week’s loss to Cleveland, Pittsburgh...
