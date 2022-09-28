ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Associated Press

Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Latest Cyberthreats and Advisories – September 30, 2022

Russian cybercrime, social media corruption and a tidal wave of malicious app downloads…. ​​Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of September 30, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. CISA Issues Warning to OT/ICS Owners and Operators. Operational technology/industrial control system (OT/ICS) assets continue to...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Announcing This Year’s (ISC)2 Global Achievement Award Recipients – Part 2

This continues our recognition of our Global Achievement Award recipeints. Click here to read more about our award honorees in part one. Recognizing government information security leaders whose commitment to excellence has helped to improve government information security and to advance an in-demand workforce. The 2022 honorees:. Americas:. Jermone Andre...
The Independent

India rolls out 5G cellular network for eight cities in ‘step towards new era’

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has launched the 5G telecom network in the country and termed it the beginning of a “step towards the new era.”The next generation of mobile telephony, a step above India’s already existing 4G network, will be available to citizens almost five years after the first steps towards its launch were taken.Connectivity will be spread out to cover the entire country over the next couple of years.The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450bn by 2035, according to officials.“This event will be etched in history,” said Mr Modi, launching the...
960 The Ref

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Stories from the SOC – C2 over port 22

Stories from the SOC is a blog series that describes recent real-world security incident investigations conducted and reported by the AT&T SOC analyst team for AT&T Managed Extended Detection and Response customers. Executive summary. The Mirai botnet is infamous for the impact and the everlasting effect it has had on...
maritime-executive.com

Singapore Firm Charged with Receiving $56M in Fuel Stolen from Shell

Singapore’s Police Force announced new charges in a long-running scandal involving the thief and resale of marine fuel from Shell’s operations in the world’s largest bunker port. The scheme to steal fuel was first reported in 2017 and has involved several of the large bunker firms in addition to employees of Shell.
ffnews.com

Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)

David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
maritime-executive.com

Container Carrier Schedule Reliability Reaches 20-Month High

After more than a year and a half when only a third of containerships were reliably on schedule, the industry is showing strong improvements reaching schedule reliability levels not seen in 20 months. Nearly half of containerships were reliably on schedule in August 2022 and the average delay also continues to dramatically improve as the industry reports declines in volumes and a retreat from the surge experienced in 2021.
The Independent

£50m Defence Cyber Academy ‘will counter global cyber security threats’

A new £50 million Defence Cyber Academy will help the UK and its allies “counter global cyber security threats”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.The announcement came as UK and US defence chiefs attended the Atlantic Future Forum 2022 summit this week onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, anchored in New York.The Ministry of Defence said the launch of the academy, based in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, comes after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed cyber attacks, including “espionage activity and ransomware infiltration across Government, has cost an estimated £100 million in the last year”.Defence co-operation between the UK and the...
peerj.com

Artificial intelligence framework for modeling and predicting crop yield to enhance food security in Saudi Arabia

This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
techaiapp.com

Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA

/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
The Associated Press

CHINT Carbon Reduction Gets Underway as the Global Campaign Comes to a Close

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- CHINT Limitless has successfully wrapped up its global branding season, wherein it made strides in sharing carbon reduction solutions with more than ten different countries and regions, and set out to explore new paths for Chinese businesses to communicate with companies going abroad. “CHINT is deeply rooted in the global electric power market, and is constantly exploring the greater potential for energy transformation. Our desire is to engage in the sharing of innovative concepts and opportunities related to electricity throughout the world, and to work hand-in-hand with others in creating a greener world.” commented CEO of CHINT Electrics, Ms. Lily Zhang. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005156/en/ CHINT carbon reduction gets underway as the Global Campaign comes to a close (Photo: Business Wire)
