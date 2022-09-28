Read full article on original website
Related
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
Japan said it is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to back its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory
$3 Million Attorney Seeks Gentler Path On Mar-A-Lago Case, But Trump Isn't Having It: Report
Chris Kise has seemingly been sidelined to make way for lawyers who support Trump's desire to fight back against the Justice Department.
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
Flying Saucer Appears On U.S. Aviation Intelligence Office Logo (Updated)
ODNI/DODAn official flying saucer-adorned aviation intelligence unit logo has appeared drawing significant interest and speculation online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China certifies C919 jet to compete with Airbus and Boeing -photos
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China held a ceremony on Thursday to certify its C919 narrowbody passenger jet, photos on social media showed, representing a major milestone in the country's ambitions to challenge Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) in commercial aerospace.
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Latest Cyberthreats and Advisories – September 30, 2022
Russian cybercrime, social media corruption and a tidal wave of malicious app downloads…. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of September 30, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. CISA Issues Warning to OT/ICS Owners and Operators. Operational technology/industrial control system (OT/ICS) assets continue to...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Announcing This Year’s (ISC)2 Global Achievement Award Recipients – Part 2
This continues our recognition of our Global Achievement Award recipeints. Click here to read more about our award honorees in part one. Recognizing government information security leaders whose commitment to excellence has helped to improve government information security and to advance an in-demand workforce. The 2022 honorees:. Americas:. Jermone Andre...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Petronas to fight asset claims by Southeast Asian sultan's heirs
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas said on Saturday said it would contest any claims on its assets by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan, who are seeking $15 billion in compensation.
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities
Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN.
India rolls out 5G cellular network for eight cities in ‘step towards new era’
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has launched the 5G telecom network in the country and termed it the beginning of a “step towards the new era.”The next generation of mobile telephony, a step above India’s already existing 4G network, will be available to citizens almost five years after the first steps towards its launch were taken.Connectivity will be spread out to cover the entire country over the next couple of years.The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450bn by 2035, according to officials.“This event will be etched in history,” said Mr Modi, launching the...
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Stories from the SOC – C2 over port 22
Stories from the SOC is a blog series that describes recent real-world security incident investigations conducted and reported by the AT&T SOC analyst team for AT&T Managed Extended Detection and Response customers. Executive summary. The Mirai botnet is infamous for the impact and the everlasting effect it has had on...
maritime-executive.com
Singapore Firm Charged with Receiving $56M in Fuel Stolen from Shell
Singapore’s Police Force announced new charges in a long-running scandal involving the thief and resale of marine fuel from Shell’s operations in the world’s largest bunker port. The scheme to steal fuel was first reported in 2017 and has involved several of the large bunker firms in addition to employees of Shell.
ffnews.com
Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)
David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
maritime-executive.com
Container Carrier Schedule Reliability Reaches 20-Month High
After more than a year and a half when only a third of containerships were reliably on schedule, the industry is showing strong improvements reaching schedule reliability levels not seen in 20 months. Nearly half of containerships were reliably on schedule in August 2022 and the average delay also continues to dramatically improve as the industry reports declines in volumes and a retreat from the surge experienced in 2021.
£50m Defence Cyber Academy ‘will counter global cyber security threats’
A new £50 million Defence Cyber Academy will help the UK and its allies “counter global cyber security threats”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.The announcement came as UK and US defence chiefs attended the Atlantic Future Forum 2022 summit this week onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, anchored in New York.The Ministry of Defence said the launch of the academy, based in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, comes after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed cyber attacks, including “espionage activity and ransomware infiltration across Government, has cost an estimated £100 million in the last year”.Defence co-operation between the UK and the...
U.K.・
peerj.com
Artificial intelligence framework for modeling and predicting crop yield to enhance food security in Saudi Arabia
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
techaiapp.com
Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
CHINT Carbon Reduction Gets Underway as the Global Campaign Comes to a Close
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- CHINT Limitless has successfully wrapped up its global branding season, wherein it made strides in sharing carbon reduction solutions with more than ten different countries and regions, and set out to explore new paths for Chinese businesses to communicate with companies going abroad. “CHINT is deeply rooted in the global electric power market, and is constantly exploring the greater potential for energy transformation. Our desire is to engage in the sharing of innovative concepts and opportunities related to electricity throughout the world, and to work hand-in-hand with others in creating a greener world.” commented CEO of CHINT Electrics, Ms. Lily Zhang. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005156/en/ CHINT carbon reduction gets underway as the Global Campaign comes to a close (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0