Universities in England could face fines if not enough of their students get graduate-level jobs within 15 months under new measures unveiled by the higher education regulator. The Office for Students has introduced the tests for subjects they deem “low quality”. Universities could be fined if fewer than 60 per cent of graduates in that subject fail to find work, set up their own business, or continue their studies after completing their course. Fines could be up to £500,000, the regulator said. Colleges and universities could also be fined for high drop out rates. More than 11,000 students are registered...

EDUCATION ・ 12 HOURS AGO