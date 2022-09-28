Read full article on original website
English universities could face fines if not enough students get jobs
Universities in England could face fines if not enough of their students get graduate-level jobs within 15 months under new measures unveiled by the higher education regulator. The Office for Students has introduced the tests for subjects they deem “low quality”. Universities could be fined if fewer than 60 per cent of graduates in that subject fail to find work, set up their own business, or continue their studies after completing their course. Fines could be up to £500,000, the regulator said. Colleges and universities could also be fined for high drop out rates. More than 11,000 students are registered...
3 Ways to Promote the School and Work Friendships that Foster Student Success
Young people are returning to schools and colleges after pandemic lockdowns suspended the education system’s important face-to-face role in nurturing personal friendships and professional connections. Recent studies by Harvard economist Raj Chetty and his colleagues show that friendships and other relationships across socioeconomic lines experienced in places like schools and the workforce play a key […]
Harvard Crimson
Does Harvard’s Advising System Work?
When Alejandro Gaytan Zepeda ’24, a first-generation, low-income student, first stepped onto campus, he was surprised by aspects of Harvard life. “I took college courses my high school years, and that was very different from actually coming on the residential campus — opposite side of the country, the $50 billion endowment where the top one percent are,” Gaytan Zepeda said.
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
geteducated.com
Online OTA Programs – Prerequisites, Courses, & Opportunities
There are many online OTA programs available today. Your choice will depend on your career goals and needs. Here are some things to consider when choosing an online OTA program:. Do you want a program that’s entirely online or one that has a hybrid format (online and in-person)?. What...
Poets and Quants
Crafting A Compelling Career Vision For Your MBA Application
Articulating your career vision is one of the most critical elements of your entire business school application. A strong career vision not only helps you stand out in the MBA application process, it’s essential for your admissions interviews. It will also help you hit the ground running when you begin your MBA because recruiting and job search begin as early as your first day at school.
University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service
A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
7 Companies Offering Online Tutoring Jobs for College Students
Online tutoring jobs for college students are an excellent way for young adults to use their skills, help others and earn money along the way – all from the comfort of their dorm room. Article continues below advertisement. As you’ll see below, some of these lucrative tutoring jobs have...
Poets and Quants
Harvard To Lose Its MBA Admissions Chief On Same Timetable As Stanford
In what could only be described as an extraordinary coincidence, Harvard Business School’s chief MBA gatekeeper announced today (Sept. 28) that he is leaving his job on the very same day that the chief MBA admissions officer at Stanford Graduate School of Business said she is also stepping down.
