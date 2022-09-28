Read full article on original website
Can a lesbian in Texas be the next 'queen of country music'? 'Monarch' star Beth Ditto gives it a shot
As a multiplatinum recording artist and the frontwoman of the indie rock band Gossip, Beth Ditto knows a thing or two about the cutthroat nature of the music industry. But in “Monarch,” the soapy new Fox musical drama in which she stars opposite Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon and Grammy nominee Trace Adkins, Ditto has stepped into the worlds of acting and country music — an experience that one could describe as a baptism by fire.
Marva Hicks, Actress in Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ and ‘Motown,’ Dies at 66
The performer was known for recurring roles on 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Sister, Sister,' in addition to a singing career. Marva Hicks, a singer and actress known for Broadway roles in The Lion King and Motown: The Musical and for television credits that included Star Trek: Voyager, has died. She was 66.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
33 Of The Most Fabulous Family Vacation Destinations (For All Ages And Every Type Of Adventure)
From hiking in the mountains to snorkeling in the crystal blue sea, there's a destination for every type of family.
Every Member of Queen Studied Impressive Professions Before Dedicating Their Lives to Music
Queen embers Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor are more than just rock stars, they're all highly educated and trained in other impressive professions and fields.
The Modern Gentlemen bringing American classics with a contemporary twist to Bally’s Oct. 8
When we think of iconic American male singers, several spring to mind – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and of course, the legendary Frankie Valli. Valli is the frontman of one of history’s most beloved musical groups, The Four Seasons. To be chosen to be a part of this Hall of Fame band is an honor, but to be hand-picked by Frankie Valli himself, well, that’s an offer that can’t be refused.
The best theatre to stream this month: Billie Holiday’s blues, McKellen’s Lear and Newsies
Broadway stage sensation Audra McDonald – the winner of more Tony awards than any other performer – flew into London’s West End for one night only at the Palladium in September, singing her own selections from “the great American songbook”. That concert has been filmed for future distribution – and happily there’s already a film of her superb performance as Billie Holiday in Lanie Robertson’s musical play Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, seen in London in 2017 and recorded at Cafe Brasil in New Orleans. Available from BroadwayHD.
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Music Catalogs for $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford have agreed to sell their publishing copyrights and “a mix of recorded music-income streams” to Concord Music Group for a deal reportedly valued at more than $300 million. The deal includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well...
Bruce Springsteen Reveals New Soul Album ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ Rendition of a Frank Wilson Classic
Bruce Springsteen has revealed his 21st album, Only The Strong Survive (Columbia Records), along with the first single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” originally written and performed by Frank Wilson in 1965 with an accompanying video directed by Thom Zimny. Out Nov. 11, Only The Strong...
