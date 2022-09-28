Read full article on original website
Merrell CMO Wins Marketing Leader of the Year Award
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Merrell chief marketing officer Janice Tennant has been named a Marketing Leader of the Year by the Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMA) for her work bringing more inclusion and diversity to the footwear brand’s outreach.
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Karen Shidlo, CMO at Fiat24
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Karen Shidlo and I am CMO at Fiat24, a web3 banking concept based in Switzerland. I spent a lot of my childhood in the USA and went to college in New York before moving back to Europe because my family chose to remain here.
4 Strategies To Increase Lead Generation In Business
Businesses are finding it hard to generate leads and retain customers. There are a lot of strategies that can help you engage and market to your audience. Lead generation is a vital process in business. It’s not enough to just dream up a great marketing campaign that attracts people; you have to also convert them into customers and keep them as loyal clients. The best way to do this is to have a variety of strategies to reach different people, turning them into leads and, eventually, customers and clients.
Aeva Strengthens Its Board of Directors with Three New Leaders
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the appointment of Erin Polek, Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Qualcomm; Stephen Zadesky, former Vice President of Engineering at Apple; and Christopher Eberle, Global Head of Semiconductor and Hardware Investments at Sylebra Capital, to its Board of Directors, effective November 11, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005147/en/ New Aeva Board members: Erin L. Polek, Stephen Zadesky, Christopher Eberle (Photo: Business Wire)
How Matthew Meehan & Luigi Rosabianca Are Helping Budding CEOs Build A Successful Venture
Starting a business might need an idea that works, but scaling it up to new heights is a completely different story. A small business faces several challenges, and the most common among them is the lack of financial support. Also, a majority of small businesses are owned and operated by budding entrepreneurs who are learning the game while playing it, so overcoming these struggles can be a real challenge. This is where two financial and entrepreneurial experts, Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca, are helping these businesses find ground with Shield Advisory Group (SAG). It is a full-service consulting firm supporting...
