Once a Pioneer, always a Pioneer

Sandy High alums enjoy homecoming as educators in Oregon Trail School District

The communities within the Oregon Trail School District are home to returned natives who came home as educators in local schools.

This school year, multiple Sandy High alumni have returned to the area to teach where they grew up and where their dreams of becoming educators first began. Here are two of them:

SHARA NAGEL

Shara Nagel, 44, has returned to Sandy High 30 years after starting there as a freshman. Though Nagel has taught math in the Gresham-Barlow School District for more than 20 years, her role at Sandy High is as a student success coach.

"Teaching math is not all that you do as a math teacher," Nagel said. "You also support students socially and emotionally. When this opportunity came up — it's everything I love. It allows me to help (students) across the board."

Nagel said she's also "super excited" to be back at Sandy High. She has always lived in the area and said: "I worked in Gresham-Barlow for 20-plus years, but my roots are here."

"It was a different building (when I was in high school)," Nagel explained — the building now used as the Cedar Ridge Middle School on Bluff Road was once the high school. "But the experience here is new with the new campus."

Nagel has maintained some kind of connection to the area not only by living close by but by volunteering in the schools as an adult.

"My freshman year of college my sisters were in first and third grade," Nagel said. "I wanted to be able to keep that relationship and connection with them, so I started volunteering at their grade school. That's where I actually went 'I think education could be my path.'"

Nagel was the first in her family to pursue a higher education, saying "it was intrinsic in me that I knew I wanted to have opportunities my family didn't growing up." By obtaining her bachelor's and master's degrees in teaching from Portland State University, Nagel set an example for her sisters and cousin who later also pursued higher education.

"It did allow for some family to open up doors," she said. "That piece of my background I think gives me perspective for these kids."

As a student success coach, Nagel is a guide and intervener for students who are at risk of not graduating.

Nagel said the biggest challenge she faces as an educator is "turning it off at the end of the day."

"I'm always in that mindset of 'How can I best meet the needs of kids?'" she explained. "The relationships I have with students are the reward; when a kid can tell you care about them, they start to care about you."

Though her favorite subject when she was a student at Sandy High was math, Nagel said the teacher who made the biggest impact on her was the strength training and conditioning instructor Brian Bean.

Now, working as an educator in Oregon Trail is her way of "giving back to the community after growing up and getting my education here."

"It's nice to be able to give that back to students and families," she added. "It feels really natural to be back where it started, giving back to the students who need it the most. It's nice to be able to make a difference for those kids and the community and watch those kids walk across the stage and get a diploma."

NOLBERTO AGUILERA

It was only five years ago when Nolberto Aguilera walked across the stage and graduated from Sandy High. Now he's happy to be back in the district teaching health and physical education at Boring Middle School.

It was upon graduating that he knew he wanted to pursue a career in education and enrolled at Portland State University.

Aguilera, 23, grew up in Welches, attended Welches Elementary and Middle schools and Sandy High.

Though he's enjoying his time so far at Boring Middle, Aguilera said he hadn't planned to return to the district.

"Luckily, I was able to get this job here," he said.

Aguilera has been into athletics for most of his life — running track and playing football while at Sandy High — so it's natural that he now coaches and teaches physical education.

"I enjoy coaching and helping kids get active," Aguilera said. "It's a great avenue to help kids get through life and get energy out."

Before starting at Boring Middle, Aguilera coached track at Reynolds High for two years, then he also coached at Sandy High pre-2020.

While Aguilera was at Welches Middle, Morgan Read was the teacher who impacted Aguilera the most. Read still works in physical education at Cedar Ridge Middle School, so the two occasionally work together.

"It feels great (being back in Oregon Trail)," he said. "I'm kind of now seeing the behind the scenes."

As a health educator, Aguilera said teaching post-distance learning has involved a lot of "getting kids back into a normal routine of exercise."

"I think right now we're just returning back to a sense of normalcy, after all of the shutdowns," Aguilera said. "Kids have a different time socially, communicating with each other now."

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Aguilera said the reward he's already recognized is "seeing growth in kids."

"I love connecting with kids," he added. "Hopefully, I can make pride in getting to know kids. Let them know they can share stuff they need to share with adults and get it off of their chests."

He's also appreciated "learning new things from (the other educators on) my wellness team," he said.

"They're very knowledgeable people and a great source of info," Aguilera explained. "I look forward to working with them."

