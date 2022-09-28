ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Daily Mail

Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
msn.com

What Would Happen If Putin Ordered A Nuclear Strike In Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory and vowed to defend Russian territory by any means necessary last Wednesday, including using nuclear weapons, a drastic and unprecedented escalation that has worried experts and ignited fears of nuclear war around the world. Key Facts. While...
The Atlantic

Putin in the Bunker

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Putin announced his attempt to lay claim to eastern Ukraine with his most unhinged...
Salon

Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
TheDailyBeast

Jeanine Pirro’s Wild Conspiracy Theories Should Keep Her Off the Air, Fox News Producer Warned in Email

A Fox News producer allegedly sent an unequivocal warning to their colleagues in the wake of the 2020 presidential election: Do not let Jeanine Pirro back on the air.The cautioning email—the existence of which was reported by NPR—is said to have complained that Pirro was finding dubious conspiracy theories online to bolster then-president Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election had been stolen by Joe Biden.The shocking communication has reportedly been obtained by lawyers acting on behalf of Dominion Voting Systems, the election technology company that is suing both Fox News and its parent company in a $1.6 billion defamation...
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
The Independent

Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments

Congressman Adam Schiff responded with derision on Sunday to Donald Trump’s assertion that the president of the United States can declassify top-secret materials “just by thinking about it”, without going through a formal review process.Asked by host Jake Tapper to respond to comments the former president made to Fox’s Sean Hannity last week, Mr Schiff quipped that Mr Trump’s remarks “don't demonstrate much intelligence of any kind”.He added that if they truly represented the former president’s beliefs, it made him “more dangerous” than Democrats and his other critics previously believed.“With that view he could simply spout off on anything...
Newsweek

Trump Volunteers to Lead Negotiations With Putin

Former President Donald Trump, whose dealings with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine inspired several investigations and an impeachment trial, says he wants to spearhead efforts to broker peace between the two countries as Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun escalating tensions between his country and NATO. In a pair...
