A Fox News producer allegedly sent an unequivocal warning to their colleagues in the wake of the 2020 presidential election: Do not let Jeanine Pirro back on the air.The cautioning email—the existence of which was reported by NPR—is said to have complained that Pirro was finding dubious conspiracy theories online to bolster then-president Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election had been stolen by Joe Biden.The shocking communication has reportedly been obtained by lawyers acting on behalf of Dominion Voting Systems, the election technology company that is suing both Fox News and its parent company in a $1.6 billion defamation...

ELECTIONS ・ 25 DAYS AGO