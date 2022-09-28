Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
“External attack” against CSGO players behind heavy delays in NAVI vs Heroic ESL Pro League match
An ESL Pro League Season 16 match between NAVI and Heroic finished well past midnight following tech problems that left players in desperation mode. What was supposed to be a straightforward round-of-12 match between NAVI and Heroic turned into an almost six-hour marathon following tech problems during the third map of the series, Overpass.
dexerto.com
LOUD release coach bzkA after Valorant Champions victory
Both LOUD and their head coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi have announced his release on September 30, almost two weeks after the team won Valorant Champions. bzkA joined the team on February 3, 2022 to coach the Brazilian super squad. During his tenure as a coach, the squad won Valorant Champions 2022, placed second at Masters Reykjavík, and went undefeated domestically.
dexerto.com
Zellsis to join Cloud9 and complete roster according to report
Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro is set to join Cloud9 to complete their roster for the 2023 season according to a report from Dot Esports. Cloud9 was one of the few North American organizations selected to be in the Riot Games’ partnered league for the Americas. With only five...
volleyballmag.com
USA women top Bulgaria to guarantee spot in next round of World Championship
The USA women not only beat Bulgaria on Thursday, but their 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15 victory in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship guaranteed that that they will move on to the next round. The Americans, who won the gold medal last summer in the Tokyo Olympics, haven’t...
dexerto.com
LoL Worlds 2022 breaks 1 million viewers on opening day of Play-Ins
The 2022 World Championship has gotten off to an impressive start, breaking 1 million viewers on the first day of the Play-In stage. Worlds 2022 got off to an exciting start in Mexico City on September 29. Although the opening day of the tournament was plagued with pauses, viewers flocked to Twitch and YouTube for their first taste of international League of Legends since the Mid-Season Invitational.
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
dexerto.com
“Several” LoL Worlds 2022 players fall ill as Play-In Stage starts
Ahead of LoL Worlds 2022, several players have fallen ill and will be playing from remote environments. We’re yet unsure how many players have been affected in Play-Ins. Before LoL Worlds 2022 kicked off, Fnatic had some issues based around Upset and Hylissang falling ill ahead of travelling to Mexico to compete. Issues didn’t end there for Worlds, however, as several players have been affected by illness.
dexerto.com
Tyler1 roasts Evil Geniuses’ Worlds 2022 Play-In loss to Fnatic: “I’m gonna puke”
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1′ Steinkamp roasted Evil Geniuses’ performance in the opening Play-In round of Worlds 2022 and said, “I’m gonna puke.”. Evil Geniuses lost their first match of Worlds 2022 to the European squad Fnatic in a fairly devastating fashion. The LCS club is...
dexerto.com
BIG’s faveN to miss IEM Rio CSGO Major qualifier
BIG have announced that Josef ‘faveN’ Baumann will not attend the upcoming EU RMR B tournament due to health reasons. In a brief statement on Twitter, the German organization said that faveN will sit out the qualifier because of “a medical situation that requires him to rest at home.”
dexerto.com
CoD players want Warzone 2 to introduce quitting penalties
With Warzone 2 on the horizon, CoD fans have urged Infinity Ward to take cues from games like Rocket League and Valorant and introduce penalties for those who quit mid-game. Warzone 2 finally drops on November 16, and Infinity Ward are introducing plenty of new spins of the battle royale gameplay we know and love. AIs are set to appear on the map for the first time in Strongholds, and even the circle mechanic has been overhauled.
dexerto.com
How to complete FIFA 23 Kessie OTW SBC: Cost & solutions
FIFA 23’s OTW promo is here, featuring a Franck Kessie SBC after his move to FC Barcelona over the summer from AC Milan. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, costs, and solutions right here. FIFA 23 officially launched worldwide on September 30, and EA celebrated the occasion with...
FIFA・
dexerto.com
Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner
FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
Nadeshot explains why 100 Thieves passed on Valorant star yay
100 Thieves considered signing OpTic Valorant star Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker but ultimately decided to go in a different direction, revealed founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag. yay is without a doubt one of the hottest commodities in the Valorant transfer market after OpTic failed to be...
dexerto.com
Here’s every minor region representative at LoL Worlds 2022
Unsure who to root for in the play-in stage of Worlds 2022? We’ve got you covered, with our handy guide to every minor region team at the 2022 World Championship, and why you should show them some love. You know what everyone needs in their life? More League of...
dexerto.com
Warzone streamer comes up with absurd idea to replace skill-based matchmaking
Warzone streamer tdawgsmitty proposed a silly idea to replace skill-based matchmaking that he believes might make it easier for the older generation to avoid their younger, more cracked counterparts. There’s a common sentiment in the Call of Duty scene, and Warzone particularly, that younger players are responsible for matches that...
dexerto.com
League of Legends will combat third-party software & dodging problem in preseason
The developers behind League of Legends have revealed some changes to ranked queues that could alleviate the problems of dodging. One of the most common complaints from League of Legends players with regards to ranked queues is the prevalence of dodging, or leaving a game lobby right before the match begins.
dexerto.com
Blizzard reveals WoW Dragonflight Season 1 details and raid schedule
Blizzard released details surrounding WoW Dragonflight’s Season 1 content including the full raid release schedule and cross-faction raiding. World of Warcraft’s next major expansion, Dragonflight, is only two months away and it seems like Blizzard is setting up for a big return. As such, Blizzard has steadily revealed...
dexerto.com
Robbi Jade Lew challenges Garrett Adelstein to Poker game amid viral cheating claims
Robbi Jade Lew has challenged Garrett Adelstein to a heads-up game of Poker after she came under fire for claims of cheating during a World Poker Tour event. Over the last few weeks, there have been some wild cheating allegations thrown around in different sports – mainly in Chess – and now Poker is having it’s moment in the spotlight because of it.
dexerto.com
Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2
Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
dexerto.com
Zac mid has stunned fans at Worlds 2022: here’s how it works
After the first day of the 2022 World Championship, we’ve already seen our first off-meta pick come out from the VCS’s Bùi ‘Froggy’ Văn Minh Hải — Zac mid lane. It’s Worlds season, and that means it’s time for some off-meta picks. As the playstyles of multiple different regions come together, the meta evolves into a unique beast the likes of which is only ever seen at international tournaments.
