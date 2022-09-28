ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

LOUD release coach bzkA after Valorant Champions victory

Both LOUD and their head coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi have announced his release on September 30, almost two weeks after the team won Valorant Champions. bzkA joined the team on February 3, 2022 to coach the Brazilian super squad. During his tenure as a coach, the squad won Valorant Champions 2022, placed second at Masters Reykjavík, and went undefeated domestically.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Zellsis to join Cloud9 and complete roster according to report

Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro is set to join Cloud9 to complete their roster for the 2023 season according to a report from Dot Esports. Cloud9 was one of the few North American organizations selected to be in the Riot Games’ partnered league for the Americas. With only five...
VIDEO GAMES
volleyballmag.com

USA women top Bulgaria to guarantee spot in next round of World Championship

The USA women not only beat Bulgaria on Thursday, but their 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15 victory in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship guaranteed that that they will move on to the next round. The Americans, who won the gold medal last summer in the Tokyo Olympics, haven’t...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#G2 Esports#Helsinki#Video Game#Csgo#Og#Copenhagen Flames
dexerto.com

LoL Worlds 2022 breaks 1 million viewers on opening day of Play-Ins

The 2022 World Championship has gotten off to an impressive start, breaking 1 million viewers on the first day of the Play-In stage. Worlds 2022 got off to an exciting start in Mexico City on September 29. Although the opening day of the tournament was plagued with pauses, viewers flocked to Twitch and YouTube for their first taste of international League of Legends since the Mid-Season Invitational.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

“Several” LoL Worlds 2022 players fall ill as Play-In Stage starts

Ahead of LoL Worlds 2022, several players have fallen ill and will be playing from remote environments. We’re yet unsure how many players have been affected in Play-Ins. Before LoL Worlds 2022 kicked off, Fnatic had some issues based around Upset and Hylissang falling ill ahead of travelling to Mexico to compete. Issues didn’t end there for Worlds, however, as several players have been affected by illness.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
dexerto.com

BIG’s faveN to miss IEM Rio CSGO Major qualifier

BIG have announced that Josef ‘faveN’ Baumann will not attend the upcoming EU RMR B tournament due to health reasons. In a brief statement on Twitter, the German organization said that faveN will sit out the qualifier because of “a medical situation that requires him to rest at home.”
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD players want Warzone 2 to introduce quitting penalties

With Warzone 2 on the horizon, CoD fans have urged Infinity Ward to take cues from games like Rocket League and Valorant and introduce penalties for those who quit mid-game. Warzone 2 finally drops on November 16, and Infinity Ward are introducing plenty of new spins of the battle royale gameplay we know and love. AIs are set to appear on the map for the first time in Strongholds, and even the circle mechanic has been overhauled.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to complete FIFA 23 Kessie OTW SBC: Cost & solutions

FIFA 23’s OTW promo is here, featuring a Franck Kessie SBC after his move to FC Barcelona over the summer from AC Milan. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, costs, and solutions right here. FIFA 23 officially launched worldwide on September 30, and EA celebrated the occasion with...
FIFA
dexerto.com

Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner

FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Nadeshot explains why 100 Thieves passed on Valorant star yay

100 Thieves considered signing OpTic Valorant star Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker but ultimately decided to go in a different direction, revealed founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag. yay is without a doubt one of the hottest commodities in the Valorant transfer market after OpTic failed to be...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Here’s every minor region representative at LoL Worlds 2022

Unsure who to root for in the play-in stage of Worlds 2022? We’ve got you covered, with our handy guide to every minor region team at the 2022 World Championship, and why you should show them some love. You know what everyone needs in their life? More League of...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone streamer comes up with absurd idea to replace skill-based matchmaking

Warzone streamer tdawgsmitty proposed a silly idea to replace skill-based matchmaking that he believes might make it easier for the older generation to avoid their younger, more cracked counterparts. There’s a common sentiment in the Call of Duty scene, and Warzone particularly, that younger players are responsible for matches that...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Blizzard reveals WoW Dragonflight Season 1 details and raid schedule

Blizzard released details surrounding WoW Dragonflight’s Season 1 content including the full raid release schedule and cross-faction raiding. World of Warcraft’s next major expansion, Dragonflight, is only two months away and it seems like Blizzard is setting up for a big return. As such, Blizzard has steadily revealed...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Robbi Jade Lew challenges Garrett Adelstein to Poker game amid viral cheating claims

Robbi Jade Lew has challenged Garrett Adelstein to a heads-up game of Poker after she came under fire for claims of cheating during a World Poker Tour event. Over the last few weeks, there have been some wild cheating allegations thrown around in different sports – mainly in Chess – and now Poker is having it’s moment in the spotlight because of it.
GAMBLING
dexerto.com

Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2

Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Zac mid has stunned fans at Worlds 2022: here’s how it works

After the first day of the 2022 World Championship, we’ve already seen our first off-meta pick come out from the VCS’s Bùi ‘Froggy’ Văn Minh Hải — Zac mid lane. It’s Worlds season, and that means it’s time for some off-meta picks. As the playstyles of multiple different regions come together, the meta evolves into a unique beast the likes of which is only ever seen at international tournaments.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy