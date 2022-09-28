ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cecilia Rouse
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Brian Deese
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Why John Fetterman just made a very smart move on debates

The last few days have been John Fetterman's worst in his bid to be the next US senator from Pennsylvania. His campaign's wishy-washy answers on whether he would debate Dr. Mehmet Oz following a stroke he suffered in May left the impression that Fetterman wasn't being completely transparent about his health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Linus Business#Business Economics#World Economy#Global Markets#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Bank Of England#Competition Council
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Kamala Harris mistakenly praises ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ trip

Kamala Harris made a diplomatic blunder as she mistakenly praised the US alliance “with the Republic of North Korea” during her trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).The vice president made the gaffe as she took a high-profile trip to the heavily-fortified area that separates the Korean Peninsula.“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” Ms Harris said, mixing up South Korea’s name, the Republic of Korea.She then reiterated American support for the defence of South Korea against its hostile neighbor to the north.“I cannot state enough that the commitment...
U.S. POLITICS
creators.com

Biden Commits US to War for Taiwan

If China invades Taiwan to unify it with the mainland, the United States will go to war to defend Taiwan and send U.S. troops to fight the invaders. That is the commitment made last week by President Joe Biden. Asked by CBS's Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" if the U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy