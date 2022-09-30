Read full article on original website
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
THIS is the moment a 20ft shark comes within feet of a boat full of tourists just off the UK coast. The creeping basking shark was spotted by the tourists onboard as they sailed in the the Hebrides, Scotland, last week. Operators then managed to capture this footage on their...
Scientists found a bizarre new creature that looks like blue goo at the bottom of the ocean
Scientists have discovered a new bizarre underwater creature that looks like a pile of blue goo. The scientists, part of the NOAA’s Okeanos Explorer team, discovered the creature while exploring the Caribbean. The exploration detail is part of a much larger expedition called Voyage to the Ridge 2022. Scientists aren’t sure what the blue goo creature is yet, but we’ll hopefully know soon.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a “Missing Link” – Sea Secrets Surface in the Great Australian Bight
A new twist in marine upwellings at a well-known feeding ground. Oceanographers have learned more about the reasons for the year-round presence of marine predators in the eastern Great Australian Bight, including several whale species and white sharks that draw cage divers and Jaws-inspired filmmakers. In-depth subsurface phytoplankton layers deep...
sciencealert.com
Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
Phys.org
Neanderthals died out 40,000 years ago, but there has never been more of their DNA on Earth
Neanderthals have served as a reflection of our own humanity since they were first discovered in 1856. What we think we know about them has been shaped and molded to fit our cultural trends, social norms and scientific standards. They have changed from diseased specimens to primitive sub-human lumbering cousins to advanced humans.
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Violent Supervolcano Appears to Be Rumbling Back to Life
Volcanic unrest at Lake Taupō in New Zealand could continue for months without any real eruption but could cause landslides, mudflows and ground subsidence.
Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'
Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.
Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
Phys.org
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
scitechdaily.com
Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore
Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
