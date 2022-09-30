ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
The Hill

McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for the adults. On Tuesday morning, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among other high-profile fans — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience. The result of their collaboration is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: a Happy Meal-style offering packaged with one of four bizarre little figurines.
Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
Us Weekly

15 Start-of-Fall Amazon Fashion Deals — Starting at $6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. New season, new clothes! We've officially entered that transitional period that covers late summer and early fall. It might be 80 degrees one day, 60 out the next and even colder at night. We need clothing in our […]
Android Police

Google’s upcoming wired Nest Doorbell is on some store shelves, but you can’t buy it yet

The Google Pixel 7 launch on October 6 is set to fully reveal the long-teased Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and a variety of Nest hardware. Google has confirmed that, and we thought one of those announcements was likely to be the previously teased wired Google Nest Doorbell. Now that product has appeared on shop shelves about five days before the announcement; it may be set to go on sale before the October 6 reveal.
Engadget

Amazon's Echo Show 5 drops to a new low of $35

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Days after hosting...
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Diving into Amazon's latest gadgets and the Apple Watch Ultra

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the massive amounts of news from Amazon’s recent event. There’s a Kindle you can write on! And Amazon also wants to track your sleep on bed. We discuss what’s interesting about all of this gear, as well as why we still don’t trust Amazon with some of our data. Also, Cherlynn tells us what she likes (and doesn’t) about the Apple Watch Ultra, and Devindra explains why the Sonos Sub Mini is a pretty great value.
daystech.org

Eufy Edge Security System offers better AI, solar cameras

Amazon lately revealed a number of new safety cameras, and now Eufy has determined to hitch in on the enjoyable. The producer has formally launched the Edge Security System, which incorporates the eufyCam 3 cameras together with a central hub that gives improved AI for extra correct identification of individuals, animals, and different objects that wander into its subject of view.
Engadget

Amazon's latest sale knocks up to 50 percent off Fire tablets

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon appears to...
