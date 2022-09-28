ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

DawgmanRadio: Breaking down Washington's 40-32 loss at UCLA

The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds live from the Rose Bowl and Chris Fetters and Scott Eklund from home - broke down Washington's 40-32 loss to UCLA, a game that certainly could have been won by the visitors except for the fact that they dug themselves a 33-10 third quarter hole they couldn't fully get out out of.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Offense Too Much For Washington In Road Opener

UCLA used a big night from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a career night from wideout Jake Bobo to get an impressive 40-32 win over Washington at the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Aside from a couple of fourth down stops, Washington's defense had little answer for the UCLA offense as the Bruins rolled up nearly 500 yards of offense and didn't have to punt until late in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date

Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS LA

UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington

In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

With one big swing, Cal Raleigh ends playoff drought for the Seattle Mariners

Former Florida State standout catcher Cal Raleigh stepped to the plate in the ninth inning of a tied game between his Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics on Friday evening. On a 3-2 count with two outs, Raleigh went and got a low pitch and drove it down the first base line for a solo shot to win the game and clinch a postseason berth for the Mariners - ending a 21-year drought.
SEATTLE, WA
