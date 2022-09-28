Read full article on original website
The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds live from the Rose Bowl and Chris Fetters and Scott Eklund from home - broke down Washington's 40-32 loss to UCLA, a game that certainly could have been won by the visitors except for the fact that they dug themselves a 33-10 third quarter hole they couldn't fully get out out of.
Watch the on-field celebration after UCLA beat No. 15 Washington at the Rose Bowl Saturday night -- and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving the field.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the big win over No. 15-ranked Washington, how the defense stepped up, some standout performances from Jake Bobo and others, and the stellar performance of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Let’s rewind to the biggest moment of USC’s 17-14 win over Oregon State last Saturday. 4:35 to go. USC is starting a series from its 16-yard line, trailing 14-10. The Trojans have not been in this position before. They trailed for the first time this season, and now they have a chance to pull off a brave victory on the road.
UCLA, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, showed offensive dominance in beating No. 15 Washington 40-32 on Friday...
247Sports released its initial ranking of the top 2025 prospect nationally, and UCLA targets and prospects were featured prominently...
UCLA Offense Too Much For Washington In Road Opener
UCLA used a big night from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a career night from wideout Jake Bobo to get an impressive 40-32 win over Washington at the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Aside from a couple of fourth down stops, Washington's defense had little answer for the UCLA offense as the Bruins rolled up nearly 500 yards of offense and didn't have to punt until late in the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington
In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the UCLA Bruins face the Washington Huskies from Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies. When: Friday, September 30, 2022 at...
UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl talked after practice about facing Washington, the chemistry he built up over the summer with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and more.
With one big swing, Cal Raleigh ends playoff drought for the Seattle Mariners
Former Florida State standout catcher Cal Raleigh stepped to the plate in the ninth inning of a tied game between his Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics on Friday evening. On a 3-2 count with two outs, Raleigh went and got a low pitch and drove it down the first base line for a solo shot to win the game and clinch a postseason berth for the Mariners - ending a 21-year drought.
Matt Snyder joins Hakem Dermish to discuss the Mariners clinching a postseason berth for the 1st time since 2001.
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
The point seems so obvious, you’d think the leadership of Portland and Seattle would get it. If you cut cops to the bone, you’re gonna get a lot more crime. Both cities were severely short of officers BEFORE the pandemic and BEFORE the death of George Floyd set off a year of riots.
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
A community group is making plans to celebrate the centennial of a 1924 Seattle event that some consider to be second only to the Wright Brothers’ flight at Kittyhawk in the history of aviation. “This is the best-kept secret in aviation,” said Ken Sparks, president of the non-profit Friends...
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
