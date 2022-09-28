ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

2022 college football coaching changes tracker

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards in the first half during an NCAA football game against Northern Arizona, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Edwards is latest coaching casualty in the 2022 season. | Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Last season saw a sharp rise in midseason firings in college football, as more and more athletic directors opted to not wait until the end of the campaign to make a move they were going to anyway.

Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the concept is already back in 2022, as five FBS head coaches — all at the Power Five level — have been fired just over a month into the season.

Two were let go on Sunday, Colorado’s Karl Dorrell and Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst.

Here’s a running list of all the firings and the interim head coaches who are filling in until permanent replacements are hired.

Replacements will be added to the list as they become official over the coming months.

School Fired/departing coach Interim coach New coach
Nebraska Scott Frost Mickey Joseph
Arizona State Herm Edwards Shaun Aguano
Georgia Tech Geoff Collins Brent Key
Colorado Karl Dorrell Mike Sanford Jr.
Wisconsin Paul Chryst Jim Leonhard
2022 College football coaching changes

