2022 college football coaching changes tracker
Last season saw a sharp rise in midseason firings in college football, as more and more athletic directors opted to not wait until the end of the campaign to make a move they were going to anyway.
Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the concept is already back in 2022, as five FBS head coaches — all at the Power Five level — have been fired just over a month into the season.
Two were let go on Sunday, Colorado’s Karl Dorrell and Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst.
Here’s a running list of all the firings and the interim head coaches who are filling in until permanent replacements are hired.
Replacements will be added to the list as they become official over the coming months.
|School
|Fired/departing coach
|Interim coach
|New coach
|Nebraska
|Scott Frost
|Mickey Joseph
|Arizona State
|Herm Edwards
|Shaun Aguano
|Georgia Tech
|Geoff Collins
|Brent Key
|Colorado
|Karl Dorrell
|Mike Sanford Jr.
|Wisconsin
|Paul Chryst
|Jim Leonhard
