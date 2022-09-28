Read full article on original website
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
48 Blitz: Week 7 features some big matchups in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The month of October is the last month of the regular high school football season. Teams are entering Week 7, and they’re preparing for another big week of region play. Huntsville will travel to Florence for a highly anticipated Class 7A Region 4 game. Both...
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
