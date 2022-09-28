Read full article on original website
elizabethton.com
Holly named 2022 EHS Homecoming queen
Elizabethton High School spent the past week celebrating Homecoming 2022 with dress up days, a pep rally, parade, and closing out the fun-filled week with the crowning of a Homecoming Queen and football game against Sullivan East. During the game, which was won 55-27 by the Cyclones, the revelation of...
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
The Tomahawk
New County Attorney happy to be back home
Borne in Boone and raised in Doe, newly appointed Johnson County Attorney Ryan Carroll has returned home to serve his community. Carroll graduated from JCHS and, in Fall 2015, went on to ETSU to obtain a degree in History. Carroll graduated in May 2018. At twenty-five years old, Carroll practices...
Kingsport Times-News
Cherokee High School welcomes new NJROTC instructor
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School welcomed a new instructor this year for its Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Naval Science course. The instructor, Master Sergeant Michael Taft, recently retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 24 years of service.
Film industry ‘booming’ for Tennessee as movie shot in Knoxville premieres
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
Tennessee officials: There 'are no instances of litter boxes' for students
School officials from two mid-state school systems — as well as the Tennessee Department of Education — say there is no evidence to support a claim that students are using litter boxes in classrooms.
3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
Lakeway Christian Schools looking toward long-term expansion
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It has been two years since Lakeway Christian Schools from Morristown first opened by the Tri-Cities Airport, taking over for the failing Tri-Cities Christian School. Under Lakeway, the new school became the Tri-Cities Christian Academy. The move north from Hamblen County positioned Lakeway for more growth. It did not take […]
New Tennessee law requires teachers to list and post classroom materials online
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A push for more transparency in school libraries strikes up a controversial debate, especially now that the term “library” is being expanded to also define content that’s located inside the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 received Governor Bill Lee’s signature back on March 24th. Lee said the law would ensure that parents are aware of what’s available to students in their libraries, but not everyone agrees with the move.
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
Karing Hearts cath lab approved over Ballad opposition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City cardiology group won its bid for approval to build a free-standing cardiac catheterization lab Wednesday despite opposition from Ballad Health and others. Tennessee’s Health Facilities Commission approved Karing Hearts Cardiology’s certificate of need (CON) request at a hearing in Nashville, with five board members in favor and three […]
Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
Travis Tritt not able to perform at Country Thunder due to Hurricane Ian
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country singer Travis Tritt will no longer perform at Country Thunder at Bristol Motor Speedway due to the impacts caused by Hurricane Ian, event organizers say. “As Hurricane Ian impacted Florida severely, members of his crew were significantly impacted and unable to travel,” posted a spokesperson from Tritt’s Facebook page. “Sending […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Kingsport Times-News
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
32,000 expected to attend Country Thunder concert at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music fans are looking ahead to the weekend for the second year of the Country Thunder Music Festival, which looks likely to follow in last year’s rainy footsteps. The two-day concert at Bristol Motor Speedway features East Tennessee-native Morgan Wallen as well as Jason Aldean in the lineup. Tickets are […]
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
Jonesborough, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Jonesborough, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cherokee High School football team will have a game with David Crockett High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Johnson City Press
Blue Devils looking to keep improving against Lebanon
That buzzing sound heard around Legion Field these days is the guarded optimism about the rest of the football season for Gate City. After dropping their first two games, the Blue Devils (3-2, 2-0) have won their last three, including Mountain 7 District upset wins over Abingdon and Union.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
