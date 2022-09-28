Northern Lakes (ID) Fire Receives $4.5M Grant to Open Third Fire Station

Read full article on original website
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Grant Helps New Franklin (OH) Fire Department Add Truck to Fleet
The New Franklin Fire Department has added a brand-new Pierce Saber Pumper Truck to service the city, NewFranklin.org reported. The new engine essentially replaces two existing rescue vehicles and incorporates the latest innovations in fire apparatus available, the report said. A 2019 Assistance to Firefighter’s Grant paid for 95% of...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Pierre (SD) City Commission Approves Request to Bid for New Fire Engine
The Pierre Fire Department is moving ahead with the purchase of a new fire engine, KCCRRadio.com reported. A fire official said the 2023 budgeted truck is Fire Engine Number Two. The fire engine would arrive in 2024. The fire official said the new truck will be a commercial chassis and not a custom chassis.
Comments / 0