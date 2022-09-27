ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Jacks fall to Cascade Kodiaks, 42-7

With the energy of two wins in a row, the Quincy Jackrabbits varsity football team played its first league game of the season, hoping to extend the streak, against the Cascade Kodiaks on Friday night. But the Jacks’ momentum ran right into a flurry of Cascade scores. In the first...
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule

Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
Two crashes in Grant County now clear from roadways

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two crashes in Grant County may have affected your morning commute. The first crash occurred on westbound I-90 near Warden. The freeway was fully blocked by a rolled semi truck. The crash occurred about 14 miles east of Moses Lake. Washington State Patrol says the...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
Russ Elliott
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut

Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
Letter: Vote for White or write in Culp, but dump Newhouse

To the editor — As the election approaches, I feel genuinely sorry for my Republican friends. Many tell me how angry they are with Dan Newhouse after he voted to impeach President Trump, singlehandedly denying Trump his rightful second term in office. Dan Newhouse stabbed President Trump in the back and this corrupt vote showed Newhouse as an awful human being, a traitor, and worst of all — a RINO (fake Republican).
YAKIMA, WA

