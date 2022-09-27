Read full article on original website
Jacks fall to Cascade Kodiaks, 42-7
With the energy of two wins in a row, the Quincy Jackrabbits varsity football team played its first league game of the season, hoping to extend the streak, against the Cascade Kodiaks on Friday night. But the Jacks’ momentum ran right into a flurry of Cascade scores. In the first...
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
UPDATE: SR 28 near Ephrata back open; westbound I-90 still closed east of Moses Lake
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) - State troopers say state Route 28 near Ephrata has reopened. The wreck involved a rolled-over log truck, just west of Ephrata. Troopers say the driver might have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash. Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Road U, east of...
56-Year-Old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that a semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket lost control and crashed on State Route 28. Officials stated that the truck’s cargo caused the accident. Gregg B....
KXLY
Two crashes in Grant County now clear from roadways
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two crashes in Grant County may have affected your morning commute. The first crash occurred on westbound I-90 near Warden. The freeway was fully blocked by a rolled semi truck. The crash occurred about 14 miles east of Moses Lake. Washington State Patrol says the...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata
EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
Teacher detains armed suspect outside Moses Lake school during lockdown
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — When a male suspect allegedly threatened students outside of a school in Grant County, he wasn’t expecting to be confronted and detained by a teacher. Little did he know, the former Chief of the Moses Lake Police Department was on the school’s staff.
Arrest made after driver of stolen pickup reportedly flees, gets stuck in Cashmere ravine
An East Wenatchee man was arrested early this morning after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies in a stolen truck, which wound up at the bottom of a ravine near Cashmere. Eric Owen Conner, 35, faces possible felony charges. Washington State Patrol troopers and Wenatchee police reportedly spotted Conner driving...
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut
Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
Chelan Douglas Land Trust Sues Over Property Owner’s Earth Moving Actions
The Chelan Douglas Land Trust is suing a property owner who used heavy equipment to carve into a hillside in No. 1 Canyon west of Wenatchee. The Land Trust claims the property owner's excavation extensively damaged the Trust's adjacent land and led to the Trust losing funding for 50 percent of the value of that land.
World’s first all-electric commuter aircraft takes to the skies over central Washington
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — History was made when the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft graced the skies around Moses Lake Tuesday morning. We first shared this story with you last summer when development and production were still underway. “The feeling here is electric. We’re absolutely excited about what...
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Royal City (Grant County, WA)
According to the deputies, a tire service truck failed to stop at an intersection with Dodson road and struck an unloaded potato truck. Two occupants in the tire service truck were taken to Samaritan Healthcare for unknown injuries. The potato truck driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Letter: Vote for White or write in Culp, but dump Newhouse
To the editor — As the election approaches, I feel genuinely sorry for my Republican friends. Many tell me how angry they are with Dan Newhouse after he voted to impeach President Trump, singlehandedly denying Trump his rightful second term in office. Dan Newhouse stabbed President Trump in the back and this corrupt vote showed Newhouse as an awful human being, a traitor, and worst of all — a RINO (fake Republican).
Victim in Friday Night Cashmere Shooting Identified, Murder Charges Filed
The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere is now identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere. Deputies say Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times at around 11pm in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Applets Way. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was...
