ndsu.edu
NDSU Homecoming royalty named
Senior Elena Linster and junior Paul McCrory have been crowned NDSU’s 2022 Homecoming royalty during the annual Homecoming Show and Coronation held Sept. 29 in Festival Concert Hall. They were selected through a vote of the NDSU student body. Linster is a biological sciences major from Fargo, and was...
ndsu.edu
Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute to present awards
The Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute at NDSU is set to honor three longtime champions of transportation in North Dakota with awards. The institute’s annual awards banquet is scheduled for Oct. 6 at the Fargo Holiday Inn. Terry Traynor, who retired earlier this year after serving for more than...
ndsu.edu
Faculty fellows named for Provost’s office
NDSU Provost Margaret Fitzgerald announced two new faculty fellows in the Office of the Provost and Faculty Affairs. She announced the appointments Sept. 28. Bradley Benton, associate professor of history, is the new faculty fellow for the Honors Program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Benton has been at NDSU since 2012.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
ndsu.edu
Presentation set for Hispanic Heritage Month
Bradley Benton, associate professor of history, is scheduled to present “Montezuma in the Court of Elizabeth I: The Many Reinventions of the Conquest of Mexico” Thursday, Oct. 6, at 12:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union’s Room of Nations. The talk is part of NDSU’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
Times-Online
Valley City’s new venue has a name, an open date, and more
A new events center coming to Valley City this holiday season has a name at last: the Reserve at Woodland. The new name, and new logo, precedes the impending completion of an immense amount of work that’s gone in to convert the historic, but neglected building’s interior and exterior into a top-of-the-line events center, ideal for hosting corporate and private parties and wedding celebrations.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
valleynewslive.com
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
kvrr.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
kfgo.com
Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
740thefan.com
2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Highway Patrol deploying “less conspicuous” patrol vehicles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a patrol vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and is equipped with interior lights rather than an external light bar. This less conspicuous vehicle will make it easier for troopers to detect...
valleynewslive.com
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -New developments out of Becker County where a husband, wife, and their two dogs were found dead in their home yesterday. They have been identified as 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns. “They were fun-loving people. They gave with all their heart,” said Tammy...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash
(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
KNOX News Radio
NW MN couple’s death ruled murder-suicide
The Becker County Sheriff’s Department has ruled the deaths of two people found Tuesday as a murder-suicide. Authorities responded to a rural home near Detroit Lakes around 9:00 a.m. and discovered the bodies of 45-year old Steven Stearns and 49-year old Stacy Stearns – as well as two deceased dogs.
