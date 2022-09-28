ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

ndsu.edu

NDSU Homecoming royalty named

Senior Elena Linster and junior Paul McCrory have been crowned NDSU’s 2022 Homecoming royalty during the annual Homecoming Show and Coronation held Sept. 29 in Festival Concert Hall. They were selected through a vote of the NDSU student body. Linster is a biological sciences major from Fargo, and was...
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute to present awards

The Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute at NDSU is set to honor three longtime champions of transportation in North Dakota with awards. The institute’s annual awards banquet is scheduled for Oct. 6 at the Fargo Holiday Inn. Terry Traynor, who retired earlier this year after serving for more than...
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

Faculty fellows named for Provost’s office

NDSU Provost Margaret Fitzgerald announced two new faculty fellows in the Office of the Provost and Faculty Affairs. She announced the appointments Sept. 28. Bradley Benton, associate professor of history, is the new faculty fellow for the Honors Program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Benton has been at NDSU since 2012.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
HUNTER, ND
ndsu.edu

Presentation set for Hispanic Heritage Month

Bradley Benton, associate professor of history, is scheduled to present “Montezuma in the Court of Elizabeth I: The Many Reinventions of the Conquest of Mexico” Thursday, Oct. 6, at 12:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union’s Room of Nations. The talk is part of NDSU’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead

(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
MOORHEAD, MN
Times-Online

Valley City’s new venue has a name, an open date, and more

A new events center coming to Valley City this holiday season has a name at last: the Reserve at Woodland. The new name, and new logo, precedes the impending completion of an immense amount of work that’s gone in to convert the historic, but neglected building’s interior and exterior into a top-of-the-line events center, ideal for hosting corporate and private parties and wedding celebrations.
VALLEY CITY, ND
CBS Minnesota

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man booked for murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
TOWER CITY, ND
kfgo.com

Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota Highway Patrol deploying “less conspicuous” patrol vehicles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a patrol vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and is equipped with interior lights rather than an external light bar. This less conspicuous vehicle will make it easier for troopers to detect...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash

(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

NW MN couple’s death ruled murder-suicide

The Becker County Sheriff’s Department has ruled the deaths of two people found Tuesday as a murder-suicide. Authorities responded to a rural home near Detroit Lakes around 9:00 a.m. and discovered the bodies of 45-year old Steven Stearns and 49-year old Stacy Stearns – as well as two deceased dogs.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

