Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

By Pamplin Media Group
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zI5f5_0iDnmtAs00 Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center to host event on Oct. 9.

Clackamas County will hold a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. in Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center, 21 Inskeep Drive, Oregon City.

Community members are invited to attend this in-person, free event to honor Indigenous history and culture through food, music and storytelling. Come experience this vibrant cultural event featuring:

• Sisters Fry Bread

• Loom with A.C. Ramírez

• Storytelling with Darlene Foster and Ed Edmo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDnmtAs00

• Flute performance by Jan Michael Looking Wolf

• Red Lodge Transition Services Master Recycling

• Free books with Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC)

• A variety of Indigenous artists selling handmade creations

• Scavenger hunt for youth

The event is sponsored by Clackamas County; Clackamas Community College; Red Lodge Transition Services; the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; Unite Oregon; City of Lake Oswego; City of Milwaukie; and the Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC).

Clackamas County, OR
Government
Opinion: Vote mayoral experience by selecting Denyse McGriff

Jerry Herrmann: Opportunities for all should be provided through the consideration of equity.Denyse McGriff is certainly the most experienced candidate for Oregon City mayor. She has served on every committee and community-involvement function that has come forth. Her intimate knowledge of local history, the leaders before us and the opportunities at this junction is second to none. Her skills in collaboration, getting people to work together and her support for functional businesses are foremost. We should look no further than the Downtown Oregon City Association and her contributions there as the downtown, seemingly doomed from the 1960s to...
OREGON CITY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City 'fast tracking' commission appointment process

Denyse McGriff vacates her previous seat to take mayoral position, which still leaves an opening.Oregon City has been short on elected officials since April, but that could change soon with the appointment of a new city commissioner. Rachel Lyles Smith's last day as mayor was April 22, and Denyse McGriff has since filled the mayoral position, first as commission president, then by winning the Aug. 23 special election. With Oregon City's new mayor sworn in, the commissioner seat previously held by McGriff is vacant. Oregon City has had to spend the past two months operating with a three-person commission, meaning...
OREGON CITY, OR
Voter: Catherine McMullen for Clackamas County clerk

Mary Sacksteder of Gladstone: It's time for a change after too many errors by incumbent.Please vote for Catherine McMullen for Clackamas County clerk. It's time for Sherry Hall to retire. With too many errors by Sherry, it's time for a change. Catherine McMullen is a voter-focused elections administrator, a lifelong public servant, a champion for voting rights, a community leader. She will restore voter integrity to Clackamas County elections. Mary Sacksteder Gladstone {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
