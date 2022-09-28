ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zI5f5_0iDnmZiS00 Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center to host event on Oct. 9.

Clackamas County will hold a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. in Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center, 21 Inskeep Drive, Oregon City.

Community members are invited to attend this in-person, free event to honor Indigenous history and culture through food, music and storytelling. Come experience this vibrant cultural event featuring:

• Sisters Fry Bread

• Loom with A.C. Ramírez

• Storytelling with Darlene Foster and Ed Edmo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDnmZiS00

• Flute performance by Jan Michael Looking Wolf

• Red Lodge Transition Services Master Recycling

• Free books with Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC)

• A variety of Indigenous artists selling handmade creations

• Scavenger hunt for youth

The event is sponsored by Clackamas County; Clackamas Community College; Red Lodge Transition Services; the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; Unite Oregon; City of Lake Oswego; City of Milwaukie; and the Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC).

West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

