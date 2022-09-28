ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

By Pamplin Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zI5f5_0iDnhTJT00 Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center to host event on Oct. 9.

Clackamas County will hold a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. in Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center, 21 Inskeep Drive, Oregon City.

Community members are invited to attend this in-person, free event to honor Indigenous history and culture through food, music and storytelling. Come experience this vibrant cultural event featuring:

• Sisters Fry Bread

• Loom with A.C. Ramírez

• Storytelling with Darlene Foster and Ed Edmo

• Flute performance by Jan Michael Looking Wolf

• Red Lodge Transition Services Master Recycling

• Free books with Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC)

• A variety of Indigenous artists selling handmade creations

• Scavenger hunt for youth

The event is sponsored by Clackamas County; Clackamas Community College; Red Lodge Transition Services; the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; Unite Oregon; City of Lake Oswego; City of Milwaukie; and the Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC).

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

