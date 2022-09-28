Read full article on original website
Enjoy National Coffee Day by trying a brand new coffee drink
woman drinking coffeeAndrea Piacquadio from Pexels. Happy National Coffee Day! Did you know that according to the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every single day?
msn.com
Wake up! It's National Coffee Day (on Thursday); Fill your mug with a pumpkin spice latte
You know you want one. Even those folks who are constantly criticizing things that are popular. Like that makes them better than we underlings who can actually admit to liking stuff that is cool. Well, I liked pumpkin spice lattes before they were cool. How about that?. Not sure why...
Food Network
Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day
Is anything better than coffee? Actually yes, one thing: free coffee. And National Coffee Day, which this year falls on Thursday, September 29 (and is not to be confused with International Coffee Day, on October 1) is all about appreciating the beloved bean, especially when it is bestowed gratis. Luckily...
How You Can Get A Free Iced Dunkin' Drink This Week
While Dunkin' may initially have risen to fame for its fluffy donuts, the national chain has now garnered a lot of popularity for its beverage menu — specifically, its iced coffee selection. In fact, in 2018, hot and cold drinks made up 60% of Dunkin's total sales, which may have inspired the brand to change its name to just Dunkin' (dropping the Donuts) the same year (via The Wall Street Journal). The line-up of iced beverages has included everything from coffee drinks — like classic iced coffee, iced lattes and macchiatos, and iced Americanos — to non-coffee beverages, like iced tea, iced matcha, or fruity Refreshers. This time of year, customers can even get the iced pumpkin spice latte.
Finally, a Champagne Bottle Designed to Let You Drink Sparkling Wine in Space
Sending people to space is certainly an achievement worth celebrating. Well, now astronauts can celebrate in style, with a glass of Champagne made especially for the occasion. G.H. Mumm has created the Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar, which it’s calling “the first Champagne bottle and tasting experience designed for space travel and human spaceflight,” according to Dezeen. Both the bottle and the Champagne itself have been manufactured to provide as close to a regular drink as you can get in zero gravity. The bottle—dreamt up by Octave de Gaulle, the founder of an agency that specializes in designs for space—is wrapped in aeronautical-grade...
Have a cup of Joe – it's National Coffee Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Raise your cup of coffee for a toast this morning. It's National Coffee Day. Here are some facts about this National Coffee Day:· On average, 66 percent of Americans drink coffee each day.· 43 percent of coffee drinkers prefer a specialty brew.· And the national coffee association reports nationwide coffee consumption is at a two-decade high.
Molson Coors, Coca-Cola Plan New Line Of Spirit-Based, Ready-To-Drink Cocktails
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP has expanded its exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company KO to develop and commercialize Topo Chico Spirited. Topo Chico is a line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails inspired by tequila and vodka-based beverages. The deal follows the recent launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade by both parties.
The Last Drop Distillers Is Releasing a Blend of Kentucky Bourbon and Rye for $4,000 a Bottle
The Last Drop Distillers of London is known for hunting down the literal last drops of single malt scotch, Cognac and Japanese whisky to bottle for its pricy collection of spirits. The latest luxury whiskey from the company shifts the focus to America, a blend of vintage Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey compiled by Sazerac master blender Drew Mayville. And in the spirit of the company name, this will not be repeated—once these whiskeys are gone, they are gone forever. Release No. 28: The Last Drop Signature Blend of Kentucky Straight Whiskeys is the second signature blend from the company—the first...
FOX21News.com
‘Espresso’ your love this National Coffee Day with Switchback Coffee Roasters
There’s an official holiday to celebrate coffee lovers — September 29th is National Coffee Day! For some of us, the daily cup of coffee, whether you like yours black or light and sweet, is essential, and Switchback Coffee Roasters wants you to celebrate with them. Don’t forget International...
The Best Travel Coffee Makers For a Better Brew, Anywhere You Go
Getting your fix on the go can be tough if you’re a coffee obsessive. Patronizing the local cafes is always a great idea, but sometimes, you need a cup of coffee before your first cup of coffee. And if you’re camping or staying in a remote cabin, your morning Blue Bottle run might be out of the question. If that sounds like you, then you’ve probably wondered what the best ways to make coffee on the go are. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite travel coffee makers, based on research and personal experience. The kind of travel coffee maker that’s...
Thrillist
Why You Should Be Paying Attention to American Single Malt Whiskey
There are whiskeys across the world that bear labels and flavors distinctive to their region. In the U.S., bourbon instantly comes to mind. It, however, is not the only uniquely American whiskey on shelves. If you have been sleeping on American single malt (ASM) whiskey, this is the year to...
winemag.com
Advance Your Beer and Cider Knowledge with These Certifications
For some, the thirst for beer and cider knowledge is so great that reading every blog and borrowing every book from the library still isn’t enough to quench their curiosity. For these individuals, the structure and guidance provided by certification programs may be just what they need. They’re popular,...
21% Of People Think This Is The Best Arizona Iced Tea Flavor - Mashed Survey
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, Arizona iced tea has remained at 99 cents. And, according to an interview with the Los Angeles Times, it's something the company is serious about. "I'm committed to that 99-cent price — when things go against you, you tighten your belt," chairman Don Vultaggio said. He goes on to cite the apparent price gouging from the oil industry and other manufacturers. "Consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me," he said. The size of the can hasn't varied either; it's still the same 23-ounce portion that's been sold since the early '90s.
purewow.com
Watered Down Single-Serve Coffee Is a Thing of Past, Thanks to Nespresso VertuoPlus
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Value: 18/20. Functionality: 20/20. Ease of Use: 20/20. Aesthetics: 20/20. Taste: 19/20. TOTAL: 97/100. First things first, let’s address the...
3 Things To Consider Before Trying A Nonalcoholic Drink If You're Sober
For those who are in recovery or even sober-curious, here are a few important questions to think over before drinking a CBD or low-ABV beverage.
Maker’s Mark Just Released a Pair of New Bourbons as Part of Its Wood Finishing Series
Maker’s Mark just announced the details of its new Wood Finishing Series, and this time it’s about more than the effects oak staves have on whiskey. This time Maker’s is also exploring how temperature differences in a warehouse affect flavor, which likely also has something to do with how thirsty those pesky angels are for their share. The annual Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series consists of limited-edition bourbons that have different types of custom-cooked wood staves inserted into the barrel to alter the flavor of the whiskey. This year there are two bourbons in the series, both finished with American oak...
Bowmore Distillery Releases $75,000 Bottles of 52-Year-Old Scotch: ARC-52
Bowmore Distillery, one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries, is living up to the “more” part of its moniker. Known for its popular single-malt selections—including 12-, 15-, 18-, and 25-year-old scotches, among others—Bowmore released a rare 52-year-old scotch: ARC-52. Only 100 decanters of ARC-52 are available globally, at a suggested retail price of $75,000 apiece.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Selected Tobacco Begins Shipping Alfonso Añejos
Selected Tobacco has started shipping the Alfonso Añejos. This is the first release under the new Alfonso brand in the Selected Tobacco portfolio. This cigar was showcased at the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show. Selected Tobacco is distributed in the U.S. by United Tobacco. Selected Tobacco is...
