Moline, IL

TSmith
2d ago

There is No Such thing as Gun Violence. Only Violent Criminals using Guns Illegally.Until the Narrative fits the Actions nothing will ever Change. Blaming an inanimate object for the EVIL perpetrated by Criminals is just another example of Liberal Progressive Democrats. Deflecting from the real problem of Criminals committing crimes. Personal Responsibility. Which has No place in Liberal Progressive Democrat Ideology and Agendas. It's always something or someone else's fault.

Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
QC refugee agency is first in nation to get donated house

A beautiful, meticulously maintained home in East Moline has been donated to World Relief Quad Cities (WRQC) — the first time ever that the global nonprofit has been given a house to help welcome immigrants and refugees. Laura Fontaine, WRQC executive director, is overjoyed with the generosity of the...
Former Illinois Governor endorses Brady

SPRINGFIELD – Former Gov. Jim Edgar rarely endorses candidates anymore. The Republican lawmaker going for another of Edgar’s old jobs – secretary of state – is an exception. “Realistically,” Edgar told a crowded room at a Republican campaign office near the Capitol Thursday, State Rep. “Dan...
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech

Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
The “Purge Law” of Illinois

I bet you have never heard of this law before, but it is extremely controversial and nerve-wracking for the American population and the state of Illinois. It is a part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois government in 2021 in order to end systematic racism in the criminal justice system. As a part of the SAFE-T Act, they also passed the Pretrial Fairness Act (also referred to as “The Purge Law”) which is aimed at completely eliminating cash bail and pretrial detention for criminal offenses such as second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, arson, kidnapping, and aggravated battery.
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views

Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois

The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months

Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
