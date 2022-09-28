Read full article on original website
TSmith
2d ago
There is No Such thing as Gun Violence. Only Violent Criminals using Guns Illegally.Until the Narrative fits the Actions nothing will ever Change. Blaming an inanimate object for the EVIL perpetrated by Criminals is just another example of Liberal Progressive Democrats. Deflecting from the real problem of Criminals committing crimes. Personal Responsibility. Which has No place in Liberal Progressive Democrat Ideology and Agendas. It's always something or someone else's fault.
Reply
4
Related
fox32chicago.com
Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
ourquadcities.com
QC refugee agency is first in nation to get donated house
A beautiful, meticulously maintained home in East Moline has been donated to World Relief Quad Cities (WRQC) — the first time ever that the global nonprofit has been given a house to help welcome immigrants and refugees. Laura Fontaine, WRQC executive director, is overjoyed with the generosity of the...
muddyrivernews.com
At least 32 people from Illinois charged in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol; trial for Quincy couple set for April 17
Jason and Christina Gerding are accused of wrongly entering the Capitol and posing for the above photograph in the Capitol Rotunda that was posted on Twitter. | Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice. More than 860 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the...
Illinois governors race: JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey go head-to-head in 1st candidate forum
The two candidates traded barbs along with their ideas on key topics for voters to consider with early voting now open and the election less than six weeks away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid
The SAFE-T Act has been touted as historic criminal justice reform legislation, but has become one of most hotly-debated topics this political season.
wjbc.com
Former Illinois Governor endorses Brady
SPRINGFIELD – Former Gov. Jim Edgar rarely endorses candidates anymore. The Republican lawmaker going for another of Edgar’s old jobs – secretary of state – is an exception. “Realistically,” Edgar told a crowded room at a Republican campaign office near the Capitol Thursday, State Rep. “Dan...
13-year-old charged with terrorism after threatening Iowa school on Thursday
A juvenile is in custody after possible threats of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School were reported to Davenport Police on Thursday.
ourquadcities.com
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
RELATED PEOPLE
Illinois Voters Face ‘Workers Rights Amendment' Question as Early Balloting Begins
Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment would require a 60% approval rate to be added to the state’s constitution,...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
gc3media.net
The “Purge Law” of Illinois
I bet you have never heard of this law before, but it is extremely controversial and nerve-wracking for the American population and the state of Illinois. It is a part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois government in 2021 in order to end systematic racism in the criminal justice system. As a part of the SAFE-T Act, they also passed the Pretrial Fairness Act (also referred to as “The Purge Law”) which is aimed at completely eliminating cash bail and pretrial detention for criminal offenses such as second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, arson, kidnapping, and aggravated battery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
advantagenews.com
Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
Iowa man who assaulted officer during US Capitol riot gets 7-year prison term
A judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to seven years in prison Tuesday, calling the Iowa man a “one man wrecking ball” who helped in a sustained assault on a police officer.
Comments / 5