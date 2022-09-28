ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

CandysDirt

The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site

DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
DALLAS, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
Shorthorn

State Fair of Texas: what to know and what to do

The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas from Sep. 30 through Oct. 23 for family-friendly fun. Here’s what to expect from the State Fair and a few things to remember on your trip to visit Big Tex. Operating hours. Gates will open 10 a.m on Friday, Sept....
DALLAS, TX
cohaitungchi.com

100 Awesome Date Night Ideas near by in Dallas

So, here are 100 fun date night ideas for you to try around Plano, Dallas and surrounding cities. So, here are a few Date Night ideas that may help make your date night fun and unforgettable. Are you wanting to plan a date night?. Here are some great ideas for...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House

This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Local Profile

October In Collin County And Beyond

Fairs, concerts and festivities are heading our way at full steam! Check this October guide to see what Collin County has in store for us this fall. Isn’t it nice to have the whole month at a glance?. State Fair of Texas. When: Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar

DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp

When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs

On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

DFW Leading Women Share Their Journey Into The Business World

The Local Profile’s 21st Women in Business summit is happening today at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, an event where over 500 of the most respected women from global enterprises, non-profits, small businesses and government in the North Texas community will gather to celebrate, unite and empower DFW’s leading ladies.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Big Box Retail Properties Face Foreclosure

Seven big box retail stores in North Texas are under threat of foreclosure after the property owner reportedly defaulted on more than $40 million in loans. The term “big box” describes retail stores that occupy large volumes of physical space and offer a variety of consumer goods and products, according to Investopedia. Big box stores achieve economies of scale with a business model that focuses on achieving large sales volume.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Community Policy