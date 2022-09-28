Read full article on original website
Related
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
These are the best steakhouses in Texas, report says
When it comes to eating in Texas there are a few must-haves, Tex-Mex, barbecue, and, of course, a nice juicy steak.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shorthorn
State Fair of Texas: what to know and what to do
The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas from Sep. 30 through Oct. 23 for family-friendly fun. Here’s what to expect from the State Fair and a few things to remember on your trip to visit Big Tex. Operating hours. Gates will open 10 a.m on Friday, Sept....
cohaitungchi.com
100 Awesome Date Night Ideas near by in Dallas
So, here are 100 fun date night ideas for you to try around Plano, Dallas and surrounding cities. So, here are a few Date Night ideas that may help make your date night fun and unforgettable. Are you wanting to plan a date night?. Here are some great ideas for...
Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House
This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
October In Collin County And Beyond
Fairs, concerts and festivities are heading our way at full steam! Check this October guide to see what Collin County has in store for us this fall. Isn’t it nice to have the whole month at a glance?. State Fair of Texas. When: Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro using data from Zillow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp
When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
ntdaily.com
Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs
On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
DFW Leading Women Share Their Journey Into The Business World
The Local Profile’s 21st Women in Business summit is happening today at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, an event where over 500 of the most respected women from global enterprises, non-profits, small businesses and government in the North Texas community will gather to celebrate, unite and empower DFW’s leading ladies.
Fun Pizza Kitchen Adding Location in Frisco
Diners can grab pizza, pastas, salads, and more!
dallasexpress.com
Local Big Box Retail Properties Face Foreclosure
Seven big box retail stores in North Texas are under threat of foreclosure after the property owner reportedly defaulted on more than $40 million in loans. The term “big box” describes retail stores that occupy large volumes of physical space and offer a variety of consumer goods and products, according to Investopedia. Big box stores achieve economies of scale with a business model that focuses on achieving large sales volume.
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0