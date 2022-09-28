Read full article on original website
Related
yourislandnews.com
Group sues Board of Elections over access to 2020 voting data
The Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections was one of a number of counties named in a recent lawsuit for allegedly violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The action comes after requests submitted by members of South Carolina Safe Elections (SCSE) for voting data related to the...
yourislandnews.com
Schools move classes online, government offices close ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian made landfall along the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday afternoon. “It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” McMaster said in a press release. “We do know we’ll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days – now is the time for each South Carolinian to make plans for every contingency and be prepared.”
yourislandnews.com
SCETV, Post and Courier hosting Lt. Governor, Education Superintendent debates
South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV) is partnering with The Post and Courier to host debates for candidates in the 2022 Lieutenant Governor and State Superintendent of Education elections. The debate for Lieutenant Governor candidates will be held from 8 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, and the debate...
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort/Port Royal’s Kleiner highlight of State Fire Academy’s September class
The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s South Carolina Fire Academy graduated 17 recruits, Friday, Sept. 23, from its eight-week firefighter candidate school in Columbia. Among the firefighters who underwent a 320-hour training program of classroom and hands-on firefighting skills development, Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department recruit Jason Kleiner stood out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourislandnews.com
SC shellfish harvest season opens Oct. 1
The 2022-2023 season for recreational harvest of shellfish (clams and oysters) in coastal waters of South Carolina is set to open one-half hour before official sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 1. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season. In...
yourislandnews.com
Hurricane warning issued for SC coast
A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire South Carolina coastline. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued the warning late Thursday morning. After devastating Lee County on the west coast of Florida, Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it tracks northeast. As it moves over the Atlantic, it is expected to gain strength again. Forecasters believe Ian will make landfall somewhere near Charleston as a Category 1 hurricane.
Comments / 0