As Hurricane Ian made landfall along the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday afternoon. “It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” McMaster said in a press release. “We do know we’ll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days – now is the time for each South Carolinian to make plans for every contingency and be prepared.”

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO