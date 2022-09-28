ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley

Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
Guitar World Magazine

15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid

From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Guitar World Magazine

Sammy Hagar issues fresh call for Eddie Van Halen tribute show

The former Van Halen vocalist suggested it could be organized in a similar vein to the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, which he dubbed “one of the greatest events in rock history”. Talk of the now-shelved, much-discussed Eddie Van Halen tribute show – news of which first broke to...
Guitar World Magazine

Review: D'Addario's XS strings bring tone, longevity and a smooth feel to the electric/acoustic coated string world

Before you dismiss this article as my hot take on a particular brand of coated guitar strings, let me be perfectly clear by saying guitar strings have been the bane of my existence as a gear reviewer. Why? Because the subject of guitar strings – coated or non-coated – is probably the most personal and polarizing topic guitarists will “go to the mat” for.
getnews.info

Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single

“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Guitar World Magazine

Pickup LesLee is a retrofittable onboard tremolo effect that automates pickup switching for Hendrix-esque tones

The battery-free mod is compatible with existing pickups and hardware, and promises to preserve the usual functionality and feel of your guitar with some internal adjustments. For those of you who are after a tremolo pedal but simply cannot afford to sacrifice real estate on your already cramped pedalboard, Dutch guitar builder Pascal Stoffels may have the solution: the Pickup LesLee.
