Guitar World Magazine
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
Guitar World Magazine
How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley
Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
Guitar World Magazine
15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid
From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
Listen to The Beatles Work Out “Tomorrow Never Knows” on the First ‘Revolver’ Take
The entirety of The Beatles’ 1966 album, Revolver, revolutionized modern recording techniques and ushered in a new sound—one that was deeply experimental and lushly psychedelic. Both of these were accomplished on the very first day of the recording sessions with “Tomorrow Never Knows.”. Now that the album...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Guitar World Magazine
Jimi Hendrix-played Japanese double-cut guitar hits the auction block for a second time
The unstrung, unbranded guitar was reportedly used by Hendrix following his time in the US army in the early '60s. A rare Japanese-made, Jimi Hendrix-played 1960s electric guitar has hit the auction block for the second time, after apparently failing to meet its reserve price last time around. The guitar...
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar issues fresh call for Eddie Van Halen tribute show
The former Van Halen vocalist suggested it could be organized in a similar vein to the recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, which he dubbed “one of the greatest events in rock history”. Talk of the now-shelved, much-discussed Eddie Van Halen tribute show – news of which first broke to...
Guitar World Magazine
Review: D'Addario's XS strings bring tone, longevity and a smooth feel to the electric/acoustic coated string world
Before you dismiss this article as my hot take on a particular brand of coated guitar strings, let me be perfectly clear by saying guitar strings have been the bane of my existence as a gear reviewer. Why? Because the subject of guitar strings – coated or non-coated – is probably the most personal and polarizing topic guitarists will “go to the mat” for.
Tosca review – gloriously sung and full of grand passion, this is gripping theatre
Christof Loy’s atmospheric staging of Puccini’s opera doesn’t always cohere, but its psychological probing proves powerful and Adam Smith is a tremendous Cavaradossi
Guitar World Magazine
Mighty duck! Sitka has teamed up with Martin and Thomas Rhett to auction this custom HD-28
The acoustic features a mallard top inlay and has toured coast-to-coast with Rhett this summer. Martin has collaborated with outdoor brand Sitka Gear and country star Thomas Rhett to produce a custom HD-28 acoustic guitar, which is set to be auctioned off in aid of waterfowl research and conservation. The...
Hard-hitting Riffs and the Electrifying Groove of Rock n Roll – Rock Prodigy Mark Farias Amazes with New Album
Brimming with Energy, Flair, and Emotion – ‘Pretty Things’ is Mark Farias’ brilliant take on the Rock n Roll genre. Having recently dropped his striking new album “Pretty Things,” Mark Farias is putting on show the range of artistic talent and skills he has to share with the rest of the world.
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Guitar World Magazine
Robb Flynn says Dimebag Darrell smashed his guitar but made it up with a personal replacement
The Machine Head man discussed his adventures touring with the metal legend with Ola Englund. Robb Flynn was recently interviewed by YouTuber Ola Englund and took the opportunity to recall his time on the road with Dimebag Darrell in the late 1990s. In particular, Flynn shared a story about a...
Guitar World Magazine
D’Angelico enters the baritone guitar market for the first time ever with two luxurious new models
Deluxe SS Baritone and Deluxe Atlantic Baritone models mark the first time the storied brand has dipped its toes into long-scale waters. It may come as a surprise to some that electric guitar and acoustic guitar specialist D’Angelico has never produced a baritone guitar in its entire history. That’s...
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Bruce Springsteen to release album of soul covers 'Only the Strong Survive': 'I loved making it.'
A new Bruce Springsteen album, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11, will highlight the Boss' voice, singing soul music classics and rarities.
Led Zeppelin Inspired Black Sabbath to Completely Change Their Sound, According to Ozzy Osbourne
Led Zeppelin's first records were so groundbreaking that they inspired Ozzy Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates switch their sound.
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Music Catalogs for $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford have agreed to sell their publishing copyrights and “a mix of recorded music-income streams” to Concord Music Group for a deal reportedly valued at more than $300 million. The deal includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well...
Guitar World Magazine
Pickup LesLee is a retrofittable onboard tremolo effect that automates pickup switching for Hendrix-esque tones
The battery-free mod is compatible with existing pickups and hardware, and promises to preserve the usual functionality and feel of your guitar with some internal adjustments. For those of you who are after a tremolo pedal but simply cannot afford to sacrifice real estate on your already cramped pedalboard, Dutch guitar builder Pascal Stoffels may have the solution: the Pickup LesLee.
