New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
Denver geothermal firm inks proposed deal in energy transition economy
An image from the Nevada operations hosting Transitional Energy's pilot project.(Photo courtesy of Transitional Energy) (Denver, Colo.) A Mile High City-based renewable energy firm took another step to bolster the national energy transition with equipment that makes electricity from the heat produced by oil and natural gas wells.
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Pepsi breaks ground on plant, expected to be largest in U.S.
Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo district. The company broke ground on a new facility this week that will triple its capacity.But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.The new Colorado manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce. It's expected to be up and running next summer.
This Colorado city has most expensive cappuccino in US
Thursday is National Coffee Day. To celebrate, WalletHub released new data showing the cities across the country that are the best and worst for coffee.
berthoudsurveyor.com
A lot on Berthoud’s Plate
In his bimonthly meeting with the Surveyor on Monday afternoon, Berthoud Town Administrator Chris Kirk expressed excitement and optimism that significant progress and several major initiatives are underway and residents will be seeing a lot of progress in the months ahead. Kirk conceded that some unforeseen developments regarding the town’s...
New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi Marketplace
Jan Rodriguez at Doughnut Social(Courtesy of CBRE) (Brighton, Colo.) Three new businesses call Palizzi Marketplace in Brighton home. The Doughnut Social is the brainchild of Jan Rodriguez and Youcef “Joe” Berkane. The store serves doughnuts, other pastries, kolaches, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee.
Loveland removes more than 50 'unauthorized encampments' in nature area
LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland closed King's Crossing Natural Area after the removal of 55-58 encampment sites where people experiencing homelessness were not authorized to live. The closure happens on Friday and will be indefinite as crews work to restore the area, according to the city's parks...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way
We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield City Council approves new gas station requirements
The Broomfield City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night that will provide clearer direction to the development community regarding gas station requirements. In a 9-1 vote, the council heard a presentation from Codirector of Community Development Anna Bertanzetti, who discussed the changes the amendments would make to the Broomfield Municipal Code.
denverite.com
‘The Connector’ is coming to Globeville and Elyria-Swansea. And residents can test it out on Saturday
On Saturday, residents will get to test drive the “The Connector” – a “microtransit” service set to arrive to Globeville and elyria-Swansea by mid-November. “The Connector” provides on-demand rides, like Uber or Lyft, except it’s a free service. In August, the city announced...
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Photos: Snow falls in high country, 70s in metro
From temperatures in the upper 70s to flurries, depending on where you are in the state Friday you might experience two different seasons.
Winter is coming: Boulder prepares for snow season
While Denver's temperatures are still sitting between 70 and 80 degrees, one city knows winter is coming and they are preparing.
lyonsrecorder.org
Larimer Co offers one Saturday to get Passport, any county
Larimer Clerk’s Office Hosts Passport Saturday, October 8th. Fort Collins, CO. – The Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Recording Department is a one-stop-shop for passport processing in Fort Collins and will be hosting a special. ==Passport Day==Saturday, October 8==8a.m. to 1p.m. “This is especially unique because an appointment...
Denver eatery on Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants list
A Mexican restaurant in Denver's Five Points neighborhood was named in Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants list.
Thrillist
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver
Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown
If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
