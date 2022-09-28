ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions

A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows

Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
The Independent

Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms

Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
CBS Pittsburgh

Toomey says if Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in Senate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, blasted the Democrat who wants to succeed him for failing to debate his Republican opponent.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's part of Mehmet Oz's ongoing attack on John Fetterman's health.Oz insists Fetterman's stroke in May is a campaign issue, this time with Toomey — who endorsed Oz right after the primary — saying if you're too sick to debate, you're too sick to be in the U.S. Senate."That level of intense engagement and debate and discussion is absolutely fundamental to this job. If he's not able to do that,...
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement for Dr. Mehmet Oz in his campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Dr. Mehmet...
Benzinga

Dems Push For Marijuana Legalization With Focus On Justice, Booker & Fetterman Speak At Cannabis Event

Democrats Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) continue to push hard for cannabis policy reform. "With a majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle in support of legalization, we know that this has opportunities," said Booker in a pre-recorded video at the Cannabis Opportunities Conference. He added that there is hope for policy change considering state and nationwide support for marijuana legalization, reported Marijuana Moment. "We need, though, to continue to evolve our focus, vision, and strategies to make sure that economically, socially—and especially within our criminal justice system—we are expanding fairness, equality and opportunity." The event's policy summit was led by PA State Sen. Sharif Street (D).
iheart.com

Oz Continues To Question Fetterman's Health

(Undated) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate continues to question his opponent's ability to do the job if he's elected. Dr. Mehmet Oz says despite claims from John Fetterman's campaign that his cognitive scores are normal, they haven't released full cognitive testing results or information from a neurologist. Fetterman suffered a stroke days before the May primary and has had a light campaign schedule. Oz says that in an election year, voters should know whether candidates can fulfill their duties for their full term in office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fetterman-Oz in statistical dead heat heading into home stretch of Senate campaign

With 40 days until Election Day, John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are in a statistical dead heat for the state’s U.S. Senate seat. Multiple polls released in the past few days show Oz, the celebrity heart doctor and Republican candidate, still trailing Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate, but by mere points that fall within the polls’ margin of error.
