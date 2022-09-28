Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz Accidentally Gives Fetterman An Awesome New Slogan As Insult Backfires
Critics of GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz say this attempted slam only makes his Democratic rival seem cooler.
Brit Hume: Legitimate Doubts Have Been Raised About Whether John Fetterman Is In A Position To Hold The Office Of Senator
Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of the closely watched Penvioanna Senate race between LT. Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Brit gave his analysis by saying,. “Well, as a rule, guy. And past campaigns that I’ve...
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos
Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions
A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
Tucker Carlson left red faced after trying to insult Fetterman on tattoos: ‘Reminders of the people we have lost’
John Fetterman fired back at Tucker Carlson’s “fake” tattoos insult as he explained that they each represent a victim killed by violent crime while he was a Pennsylvania mayor. The right-wing Fox News host had mocked Mr Fetterman’s tattoos as he tried to portray the Democratic candidate...
Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows
Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
Fetterman, Oz virtually tied in Pennsylvania Senate Race poll
(WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows a virtual tie in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Fetterman led Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3%...
Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms
Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly
The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
Toomey says if Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in Senate
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, blasted the Democrat who wants to succeed him for failing to debate his Republican opponent.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's part of Mehmet Oz's ongoing attack on John Fetterman's health.Oz insists Fetterman's stroke in May is a campaign issue, this time with Toomey — who endorsed Oz right after the primary — saying if you're too sick to debate, you're too sick to be in the U.S. Senate."That level of intense engagement and debate and discussion is absolutely fundamental to this job. If he's not able to do that,...
U.S. Chamber Endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate
Harrisburg, PA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement for Dr. Mehmet Oz in his campaign for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Dr. Mehmet...
Dems Push For Marijuana Legalization With Focus On Justice, Booker & Fetterman Speak At Cannabis Event
Democrats Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) continue to push hard for cannabis policy reform. "With a majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle in support of legalization, we know that this has opportunities," said Booker in a pre-recorded video at the Cannabis Opportunities Conference. He added that there is hope for policy change considering state and nationwide support for marijuana legalization, reported Marijuana Moment. "We need, though, to continue to evolve our focus, vision, and strategies to make sure that economically, socially—and especially within our criminal justice system—we are expanding fairness, equality and opportunity." The event's policy summit was led by PA State Sen. Sharif Street (D).
Oz Continues To Question Fetterman's Health
(Undated) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate continues to question his opponent's ability to do the job if he's elected. Dr. Mehmet Oz says despite claims from John Fetterman's campaign that his cognitive scores are normal, they haven't released full cognitive testing results or information from a neurologist. Fetterman suffered a stroke days before the May primary and has had a light campaign schedule. Oz says that in an election year, voters should know whether candidates can fulfill their duties for their full term in office.
Fetterman, politicians need 'full disclosure' in releasing medical info to voters: New York Times guest essay
A New York Times guest essay argued on Tuesday that Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman and politicians in general need to fully disclose their health information at the beginning of their election campaigns. "Politicians who are not fully transparent in disclosing their health information can become vulnerable to the spread...
Fetterman-Oz in statistical dead heat heading into home stretch of Senate campaign
With 40 days until Election Day, John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are in a statistical dead heat for the state’s U.S. Senate seat. Multiple polls released in the past few days show Oz, the celebrity heart doctor and Republican candidate, still trailing Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate, but by mere points that fall within the polls’ margin of error.
